The 10 Most Innovative Companies In Architecture 2017

For decades, architectural discourse was dominated by the notion that a single iconic building could reshape a neighborhood. Today, the best architecture firms are taking a more nuanced approach to the built environment. They’re using design and technology to tackle everything from climate change to social justice, and they are doing so not as lone geniuses toiling away in the dark, but in collaboration with clients, neighborhoods, and cities. The starchitecture era is dead.

The companies listed here exemplify this holistic method, whether they’re adapting old buildings for new uses, experimenting with bleeding-edge materials, or building 21st-century parks.

Click on a company name to learn more about why it made the list.

01. WEST 8

For meeting the rising tides

02. TOD WILLIAMS BILLIE TSIEN ARCHITECTS | PARTNERS

For putting community at the center of design

03. AMANDA LEVETE ARCHITECTS

For merging architecture with topography

04. NELSON BYRD WOLTZ

For planting the neighborhood of the future

05. RAAD STUDIO

For designing below ground