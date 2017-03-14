The Pope’s Social Media Guru Tells All

Paul Tighe isn’t your typical South by Southwest speaker. He’s not a tech CEO or a famous politician–he’s a Catholic bishop. Not just any Catholic bishop. Tighe is the Adjunct Secretary of the Pontifical Council for Culture. In layman’s terms, this means that Bishop Tighe runs the Pope’s Twitter account , sharing the pontiff’s thoughts with 10.5 million followers around the world.

It may seem strange for a 2,000-year-old institution that prides itself on its adherence to tradition, but in 2017 it’s essential for the Pope to be active on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp. In an era of declining attendance at many churches, the Vatican can’t afford to ignore social media—it’s where the Pope’s flock meets and hangs out.

“As Church leaders, we had an older generation which saw digital and ‘real life’ as two separate worlds, and digital was for kids,” Tighe said in his onstage appearance. “But the two are existential realities which feed into each other. There’s a crossing between them and an understanding that digital forms the environment in which many people–especially the young–live.”

As a member of the Catholic Church, an institution with a deeply entrenched bureaucracy, it wasn’t easy for Tighe to navigate the world of new media for outreach, public relations, and evangelism.

At SXSW, Tighe repeatedly emphasized the experiences of his 15 nieces and nephews, and how they primarily navigate information through smartphones and tablets.

“The potential they have to express themselves is radically different, and they now get information in very different ways,” Tighe says. “Growing up in Ireland, at 9 p.m. each evening everything stopped. We watched the evening news, and that was our conversation for the following day. Things have changed.”

The bishop adds that the Church uses social media for three different tasks: Delivering Jesus’ message and the idea of God’s love online, interacting with what he calls “negative online environments” to show the Church’s perspective, and to serve their flock of billions online.

“The language of digital is conversation,” Tighe adds. “On one level, digital seemed great because we could put everything online and not rely on broadcasters. However, the only way to get traction was to engage the curious and to be willing to engage with those who are furious with us for some reason. Unless we could take them seriously, they would not take us seriously.”