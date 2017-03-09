The Photos Instagram Won’t Let You See (NSFW)

Instagram isn’t all puppies and food porn. Shots of period blood , pubic hair, and bodies that don’t fit a heteronormative ideal: These are some of the images Instagram doesn’t want you to see.

[Design: © Arvida Byström and Molly Soda]

For the digital artist and internet personality Molly Soda, finding that an Instagram post has been removed for violating the company’s Community Guidelines is an abrupt reminder that the company has total control over her content. She’s had posts featuring menstrual blood, nipples, and pubic hair taken down. And in her community of digital artists and Tumblr-famous folk, having photos taken down happens all the time–so much so that Soda and the artist Arvida Byström decided to create a memorial for the banned photos of Instagram.

Their project, ironically, comes in the form of a physical book called Pics or It Didn’t Happen–an apt reference to the mantra for the age of Instagram, where social media posts become a proxy for real life. But the book inverts this perception of Instagram. It’s filled with approximately 250 photos that were banned from the platform, many of which are NSFW, and far closer to lived reality. Even if there are elements of nudity in some of the images, they’re not necessarily sexual–but that didn’t prevent content moderators from taking them down.

“I think bodies that look like female bodies are always going to be seen as sexual no matter what, no matter what the intent of the person,” Soda says. “I think that we can’t really ignore that it is pretty gendered.”

To create the book, Soda and Byström reached out to people whom they knew had photos deleted, then opened up the call to their respective social media followings. They ended up receiving thousands of submissions. Soda says that while they wanted to present an honest picture of what kinds of images are banned from Instagram, they also tried to choose aesthetically pleasing photos that would make viewers question why it was taken down in the first place.

Some of the photos that are particularly confusing to this end include one of Soda’s own, showing a shot of pubic hair coming out of her underwear with a cartoon-like penis drawing on her leg. Another is a portrait of a dark-skinned woman wearing a green hijab, two green hooded jackets, and goggle-like neon glasses, holding an iPhone to her cheek. Another seems even more innocuous: It’s a photo mostly of a smartphone screen that shows a text conversation about a woman refusing to shave her legs, with her hairy legs in the backdrop. Transgressive? Maybe. Worthy of being banned from Instagram? It’s hard to say why.

@c.har.lee. [Photo: © Lee Phllips]

“My secret favorite is this one of this person that is looking in the mirror, and they’re lifting up their skirt, and you can see they’re wearing these big granny panties,” Soda says. “It’s funny that we’re reading them as wrong or bad.”