Why A “Double Standard” In Digital Privacy Rules Makes Sense

There’s a huge and mostly hidden data economy and the big U.S. internet service providers want in on it. That’s why the cable and telco lobbyists have been pushing hard in the capital to scrap a new set of broadband consumer privacy protections adopted by the FCC under Obama-era chairman Tom Wheeler.

The rules govern the ways big ISPs like Comcast and Verizon collect and use personal information, and require that consumers be given the option to opt out of tracking data collection. In other words, it prevents them from making money by selling some of that data to third parties and advertisers.

The current FCC commissioner (and former Verizon attorney), Republican Ajit Pai, is a long-time opponent of new privacy protections for consumers’ personal data. He submitted an dissenting position when Wheeler’s FCC approved the rules last October. Last week he put on hold provisions in Wheelers rules requiring ISPs to protect consumer data from hackers.

Tuesday was a big day for Pai and the FCC. Donald Trump nominated him for a second term as chairman, and a resolution was introduced in the Senate to permanently do away with the ISP privacy protections. Senator Jeff Flake’s (R-AZ) resolution relies on an obscure thing called the Congressional Review Act, which would require only a majority vote in both houses for passage. Twenty-one other Republican senators signed on to the resolution.

Republicans and Big Cable and Big Telco leaders have long complained that ISPs are subject to tougher privacy rules than internet companies like Google and Facebook.

“The rule harms consumers because it creates confusion in the regulatory environment in which customer data is regulated by two different agency standards, based on whether information is used by an internet service provider or edge provider,” says a letter sent to Congress yesterday from the National Cable Technology Association (NCTA), the CTIA (the wireless industry’s trade group), and, notably, the Interactive Advertising Bureau, which represents the thousands of ad agency, ad tech, marketing tech, and personal data brokerage companies operating in the U.S.

But, as the ACLU points out, there’s a good reason for the the two standards. “While it is true that advertisers and big data firms are already collecting, using, and selling information about your online habits, ISPs are afforded an even greater vantage point as they sit atop the internet backbone,” writes the ACLU’s Nathaniel Turner in a blog post. “Using just your browsing history alone, they can paint an intimate picture of your religious practices, sexual activities, health problems—your aspirations and your fears.”

The trade groups claim that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has its own set of rules to manage ISP privacy abuses. But while the FTC punishes offenses that have been committed, it doesn’t set rules that govern behavior.