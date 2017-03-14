Why Remote Workers Are More Stressed (And What To Do About It)

It’s no secret that allowing employees to work remotely can have a positive impact on employee engagement and work-life balance. But a new report from the International Labour Organization (ILO) found that, for some employees, the ease of anytime/anywhere work can actually backfire.

The report, “Working anytime, anywhere: The effects on the world of work,” found that, remote work has a number of positive effects. These include greater ability to manage and organize how their time is spent and reduced commuting time, which makes them more productive. However, there were also some disadvantages. Remote workers tended to work longer hours and tend to blend personal and professional life, which can lead to higher levels of stress.

For one group of workers, the problem was particularly acute. While home-based workers tended to enjoy better work-life balance, highly mobile workers who travel frequently and work from various places, such as salespeople or those who work onsite at a client’s workplace, are more at risk of negative health outcomes, including insomnia.

Forty percent of employees doing that sort of mobile work report high levels of stress, compared to just 25% among those always working at their employer’s office. These workers were far more likely to work longer hours and on weekends than their in-office or home-based peers. And while home-based workers tended to enjoy greater work-life balance and lower stress thresholds, they may be at risk of feeling disconnected from their coworkers and dealing with work-related pain from poor ergonomics.

Employers need to pay attention to the types of telework in which their employees are engaging and watch for negative outcomes, says Jon Messenger, coauthor of the ILO report.

“Productivity declines after you hit a threshold—usually about 50 hours a week—then, it goes down pretty fast from there to a point where you don’t get any additional gain,” he says. Constant connectivity is an issue, and the high stress of intensive remote work can make it difficult to separate work and home life, making it more difficult for the worker to rest and recover.

What should companies do to head off the negative effects of telework? Here are some things that are working.

Virgin Pulse has 10 offices around the world and remote employees working across many different time zones. They use technology like FaceTime and other video chat tools help remote employees feel included, says CEO Chris Boyce. “Since they are not able to participate in the casual conversations that naturally occur in a workplace, remote employees can feel socially isolated, anxious, and ‘out of the loop,’” he says. Also, company culture doesn’t necessarily translate virtually, so the company integrates virtual, team-based activities to ensure remote workers are in touch and collaborating with in-office teams.