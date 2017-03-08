YouTube Celebrates International Women’s Day With Inspiring Female Voices

WHO: YouTube, Big Spaceship

WHY WE CARE: It’s not the first celebrity collage for International Women’s Day, but it’s still worth a watch. Particularly cool is how YouTube is using its own platform to elevate women’s voices here, not only shining a spotlight on those you may not have heard before but also asking people to share videos of women who inspire them.

In a blog post, YouTube chief marketing officer Danielle Tiedt wrote, “Every day around the world, women are sharing their stories, wisdom, and inspiration. These everyday and extraordinary moments are at the heart of YouTube, and you can find more of them here.”