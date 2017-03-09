The Stupidly Simple Productivity Hack Hiding In Microsoft Word

In the new HBO documentary Becoming Warren Buffett , the billionaire investor and his longtime buddy Bill Gates recall the moment when they each took a scrap of paper and, without consulting one another, wrote down a one-word secret to their success. Both chose the same word: “focus.”

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before–well, actually, that’s pretty much the whole story. The anecdote has been in circulation for a few years already, at least since Alice Schroeder’s 2009 Buffett biography. And chances are, some motivational speaker somewhere is recounting it over a faulty sound system right now.

What’s more useful but arguably less well known is the real-world corollary, which has been around for nearly as long as that Buffett-Gates anecdote: Microsoft Word’s Focus mode.

I wrote this article in Focus mode, like everything else I write. In Word 2016 for Mac, you’ll find it under the View menu or along the bottom status bar, where you just click the “Focus” button to activate it. The ridiculously simple trick of this feature is that it blacks out everything else on your screen except your Word document.

Here’s what it looks like:

Focus mode has been around since Word 2011 came out, but it now comes with changeable backgrounds. (Sure, they’re kind of lame, but the feature’s power is its utter simplicity.)

Focus mode first appeared in Word 2011, and it stuck around, quietly gathering fans, for the next five years. When Microsoft dispensed with the feature in Word 2016, it set off a minor outcry, prompting the company to reintroduce it. Then, this past January, Microsoft put out an update to Focus mode, expanding the feature so that you can change your screen’s background color from black to resemble the wood of a desk, with a choice of mahogany, rosewood, and walnut, among others.

Whichever background you use, your toolbar disappears. Twitter, Slack, and Google Hangouts do, too. In a sense, the whole blinking, muttering internet drops away. Your own words are the only words there are.