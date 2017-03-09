Surrealism Is Back

Facts and reason don’t work, and don’t seem to matter.

There’s always been plenty to salivate over at MoMA Store, but this season the buyers and merchandisers flexed a decidedly whimsical perspective when it came to curating what’s on offer. Whether new or old, these products directly reference (or are conceptually indebted to) the Surrealist art movement, which was dominant in the 1920s and ’30s.

Why is a century-old art movement suddenly reappearing in our homes? It’s playful. It’s fun. It’s pretty. But there’s also a feedback loop between politics and art that’s making Surrealism particularly relevant today. Surreal art is a welcome escape from brutal reality–an endless barrage of despicable news stories and outright buffoonery. It couldn’t have come at a better time.

The MoMA Store began working on its spring catalog early last fall. “The Surrealist influence came from a number of individual products and also a desire to present a fresh perspective for the new season framed by surreal environments with surprising angles and suggestive shadows,” Chay Costello, associate director of merchandising at MoMA Design Store, says. “We were looking to set the stage for the fantasy and discovery of the products within the book.”

“Old orders were ending and a new era was beginning, and that feeling is definitely being echoed today.”

Clock Clock 24, by the Stockholm-based design studio Humans Since 1984, displays time through two dozen analog faces whose hands morph into a digital display. The trippy motion instantly reminded me of the melting clocks in Salvador Dali’s 1931 painting The Persistence of Memory. Meanwhile the sliver of blue sky in Ron Gilad’s Daydream Mirror made me think about a recurring cloud motif in Belgian painter René Magritte’s work, such as The False Mirror from 1928. And then there’s the Surrealist sugar bowl from British designer Peter Ibreugger–a derivative nod to the bowler hat in Magritte’s Son of Man painting from 1964. Ibreugger also designed an egg cup that riffs on Marcel Duchamp’s Fountain, a 1917 sculpture from the Dada movement, which rejected bourgeois privilege, protested war, and, like Surrealism, challenged cultural conformity.

“Surrealism has its roots in the 1920s and ’30s as the Western world was consumed with recovering from the First World War,” Costello says. “Old orders were ending and a new era was beginning, and that feeling is definitely being echoed today. Surrealism reflected those complicated times through asserting a nuanced version of reality.”

While the past can teach us lessons, we’re also prone to repeat its mistakes. In the present, the Trump administration is poised to undo the advancements to women’s reproductive rights, it has mandated discrimination via its immigration ban, and it is hell bent on building a border wall that’s being compared to Cold War-era Berlin. Historians are drawing parallels between the far-right political extremism of today and the rise of fascism in 1920s and ’30s Europe. Surrealism emerged from the political and social chaos of that time, which explains its relevance today.