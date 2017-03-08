Beauty Subscriptions Are A Tough Racket, But Ipsy Is Sitting Pretty

On the surface, you might think of Ipsy as just another subscription-based beauty supply company. Similar to Birchbox or Glossybox, customers can sign up for a monthly delivery of customized beauty samples, allowing them to explore new products on the market. The brand’s massively popular Glam Bags cost $10 but include nearly $50 worth of full-sized and deluxe samples. This month, Ipsy hit a 2.5 million subscriber milestone, placing it way ahead of its competition at a time when major players like Birchbox have scaled back .

But Ipsy’s founders–Michelle Phan, Jennifer Goldfarb, and Marcelo Camberos–didn’t conceive of their company as part of the subscription commerce revolution when they launched it in late 2011. “The Glam Bags were never the point,” Camberos tells Fast Company. “Our plan was to create a company that would be relevant in the current beauty market. These days, beauty brands don’t decide what products are cool: Instead, it’s beauty bloggers and other creators that are controlling the conversation.”

Ipsy founders (left to right), Jennifer Goldfarb, Marcelo Camberos, and Michelle Phan

Camberos, the company’s CEO, points out that a decade ago, beauty brands would release new collections of products two or three times a year, then launch large, expensive advertising campaigns to convince consumers that these new shades and looks were in style. Then, beauty bloggers showed up and changed the game. Instead of looking to brands to set the agenda about what products they should buy, consumers began looking to their peers, who in turn began creating videos and tutorials on YouTube. This created a crisis of sorts in the beauty industry.

“The beauty world had been totally disrupted,” Camberos says. “We wanted to be at the forefront of the new way that consumers would interact with beauty brands.”

Ipsy’s strategy had many facets. It supported beauty bloggers, or “creators” in the brand’s parlance. Michelle Phan, who cofounded the brand, was deeply familiar with the content creator community, having started her career as a well-known blogger and YouTube personality. She was able to spot talented bloggers and help grow their audience. This made Ipsy especially well-positioned to help beauty brands put their products in front of consumers: Companies could pay to put samples in Glam Bags and have these influential creators show their viewers how to use them. From the consumers’ perspective, it was an easy sell. They could get a new bag every month that was worth five times the amount they paid for it. “There are many business challenges we’ve tackled, but getting customers excited about our Glam Bags was never one of them,” Camberos explains. “They’re a no brainer.”

Camberos attributes Ipsy’s success to the following three factors:

Ipsy entered the market just as the subscription craze was taking off. Birchbox was among the first movers in this space, creating monthly beauty boxes that were a huge hit. But soon there were boxes for everything from socks to sex toys, as I documented in a story from 2015. Many of these new companies focused their business on the subscription itself, trying to make a profit from the sale of the monthly or quarterly box.

But for Ipsy’s founders, it was clear that the monthly Glam Bags would not be a sustainable source of revenue. A far more lucrative strategy would be to help beauty brands market their products and help content creators become even more powerful so that, in a virtuous cycle, they would be even more valuable to the beauty brands.