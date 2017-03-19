I Work At HipChat, But These Are Four Times I Stick With Email (For Now)

I’ve built a career on building communication tools, first at Microsoft, then with my own startup, and now at the group messaging platform HipChat. I’ve also watched (and joined in myself) as users embrace Snapchat, Facebook Messenger, and FaceTime outside the workplace, similarly looking for more natural ways to connect.

That doesn’t surprise me. Email was created 35 years ago out of a need to send messages over the relatively new internet, but it’s never really felt like a natural way to communicate. It can turn a simple decision that would take five minutes to resolve in person into a weeklong exchange.

So why are we still using it? Everybody has their own answers, but as somebody who lives and breathes HipChat and believes email’s uses will continue to shrink, here are a few of the times I still rely on it.

I find that email can still work well for one-on-one exchanges, but when teams try to communicate on email threads, it can quickly get overwhelming.

I’ve seen this happen for a long time. For example, if I send out an email to a whole team asking if someone has time to answer a customer, everyone needs to think about whether everybody else saw it, and the only way to confirm this is to “reply all.” This forces every team member to keep up with the email chain until the task is finished, even if they haven’t had a hand in it (and didn’t need to). The cognitive burden in a case like this might seem small when it comes to just one email thread, but multiply it by thousands a week and it can consume all your time.

But I’ll occasionally revert to email to discuss a specific issue with just one other person. Cordoning off that conversation in my email inbox sometimes works just as well as trading direct messages in HipChat.

Team messaging apps are all about immediacy, and the more that becomes the new normal, the more email starts to feel like running with 20-pound weights strapped to your ankles. Expectations of response times have gone from a few hours to near real-time, allowing teams to work closer to the speed of thought. That’s useful especially at a time when teams are increasingly distributed and mobile. Common barriers to efficiency–like siloed email chains and individually owned documents–are easier to knock down with chat tools.

For instance, if my team is sorting through an issue together that’s too complex to solve through text-based conversation, any team member can click a button in HipChat to “escalate” the text chat to video–to talk through the issue just like we would if we were all in sitting in the same physical space, even if we’re not.