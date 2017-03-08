Two-Thirds Of Americans Would Literally Die For Their Computers (And Other Fun Facts)

If your answer is, “What? No,” then quite frankly you’re un-American. Because 63.5% of Americans would. That’s according to a new study from Safe Home, a professional review site “dedicated to making communities safer.” The company recently asked more than 2,000 people across the United States to imagine their house being broken into, then took record of their primary responses.

“Considering the advent of a digital age where so many memories are stored and saved digitally, protecting their computers seemed to be at the front of our survey takers’ minds,” the researchers wrote. “According to another study, 39% of the U.S. population fails to back up their computers at all, and only 19% back up their computers once a year. Thus, computers, which may have the only pictures of your children’s births or the video copies of your wedding, may be worth fighting–and possibly dying–for.”

The next most invaluable possessions were pets (59.1%), vehicles (56.6%), and cash (40.3%), which together says so much about Americans in 2017. More than a third (38.7%) say they’d die for their cellphone, 31.8% would die for their firearms, and less than a fifth would die for wedding items or jewelry.

Presumably, personal computers would have come after family and loved ones, had they been deemed eligible for saving in the survey, but given how little has made sense in the last year and a half, perhaps not.

Safe Home also asked respondents how they would handle a break-in, given a burglary occurs every 18 seconds, per a 2014 FBI report. That is, would they run and hide or stand and fight?

Overall, 36% of people said they would call the police while either hiding or sneaking out of their home. Almost a quarter (24%) of respondents said they would attack the home invader with fisticuffs or a weapon, even at great risk of personal harm; 18% would try to kill the burglar with a weapon, even if said weapon could be used against them; and another 9% would just scream and hope for the best.