Asking The Right Questions About The Cities Of The Future

“We call this one the Bane mask,” says Dan Bowden, who’s wearing a pair of mirror-shades attached to a battery pack on his belt. When he lifts a metal mask to his face, magnets snap it into place over his nose and mouth, triggering the flow of clean, filtered air. Bowden is the cofounder of O2-O2, a fledgling startup betting that such masks may one day become de rigueur in a country with a dramatically diminished Environmental Protection Agency. Until then, there’s China—where consumers bought more than a billion air-filtration products last year.

The Bane mask (jokingly named for Batman’s nemesis in The Dark Knight Rises) is just one in a boxful of rapidly assembled prototypes in a corner of the cavernous Brooklyn headquarters of URBAN-X, a first-of-its-kind tech accelerator built on the idea that entrepreneurs have the power to make cities more livable and lovable.

A year-old partnership between BMW’s MINI division and SOSV, the world’s largest accelerator network for pre-seed startups (it graduates more than 150 a year), URBAN-X runs eight companies through three-month sprints from start to Demo Day. In exchange for a small-but-significant piece of equity, each team receives $60,000 in cash along with in-kind assistance from a super-group of hardware hackers and entrepreneurs-in-residence, including designers and engineers from BMW and MINI.

Bowden and his partners haven’t alighted upon the killer app for their patent-pending filtration masks yet, but they have time—Demo Day is still two months away.

From the MINI perspective, nurturing smart, scalable ideas is crucial, but identifying the next unicorn isn’t their only goal. To hear the accelerator’s managing director, Micah Kotch, tell it, the returns the automaker is looking for go beyond a return on their investment. “We’re not a traditional venture-capital firm,” he says. “As an urban brand built on challenging convention, MINI is working to develop solutions that are truly relevant to our shared existence in cities. That doesn’t happen without a dialogue with people shaping the future of our cities, asking the hard questions and solving really big problems.”

Why is it incumbent on an automaker to ask these questions? “Because we believe mobility is a fundamental human right, and the future of mobility is inherently linked to city infrastructure: to the built environment, to the energy grid, and to other pieces of our existing urban fabric,” Kotch says. “It allows us to widen the aperture to understand where real innovation is taking place.”

So, what might those questions about the future of cities be, and how does each startup in the current URBAN-X cohort intend to answer them? After spending a month so far mentoring these startups as FastCo.Works’ “urbanist-in-residence,” here’s my sense: