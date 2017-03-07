Comic Veteran Bill Sienkiewicz Welcomes You To Donny’s Big-Ass Drive In Theater

It started with two images of a corpulent golf club-swinging Bloviator-in-Chief, with a caboose that succeeded him by a quarter of an hour.

“Everyone was making fun of that meme,” says comic illustrator Bill Sienkiewicz, whose New Mutant images inspired the characters and tone of the hit FX show Legion. “He looks like he’s wearing a diaper.

“It’s just the widest, flattest, fattest, white old-man ass,” he adds. “I thought, “God, you could show a film on that.’ I thought about making a movie theater, then realized it’s so wide, I could do it as a drive-in. What better movie to show than All the Presidents Men?”

Thus, Donny’s Big-Ass Drive-In was born.

Sienkiewicz came up with the title when he realized the wellspring wasn’t quite dry. Variations on that theme continued on social media under that banner featuring South Park’s Last of the Meheecans episode (a U.S.-Mexico border war spoof) and Jim Carrey’s Liar, Liar. He’s planning another using a shot from The Caine Mutiny.

“I figured I’d do one every couple of days,” he says. “It just seemed to lend itself to a series.”