Fighting Cancer Must Have “The Urgency Of Now” Says Joe Biden

In a speech that started out subdued and got more passionate, stirring, and emotional as he went on, former Vice President Joe Biden told a packed audience at the SXSW conference in Austin, TX, about the year he spent leading the Obama administration’s Cancer Moonshot Task Force. He shared how those lessons have shaped the work that he and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, plan to do with their Biden Cancer Initiative .

The work of the Cancer Moonshot Task Force and the Biden Cancer Initiative is often framed in terms of finding a cure. But Biden said that in many cases, what people with cancer long for is a few extra weeks to walk a daughter down the aisle, see a baby born, or get finances in order to prevent a home being lost. He referenced John F. Kennedy’s original initiative to put a human being on the moon: “He talked about the effort to go to the moon as a commitment that the American people had made and were unwilling to postpone. That was his phrase.”

He challenged the techies in the SXSW audience to devote as much energy to helping researchers gain access to the data and tools they need in order to beat cancer as they have to letting him use his smartphone to perform tasks such as seeing whether a particular check has cleared and looking up movie listings.

Too often, Biden said, anti-cancer progress is being hobbled by researchers’ inability to share information between teams and across discplines. “We can solve all these problems,” Biden said. “They’re technological problems, [not] a cancer problem. We need your help, we need your help.”

The Obama White House’s anti-cancer task force grew, Biden said, out of an offhand remark he made when announcing in October 2015 that he wouldn’t run for the Democratic nomination for president. Biden, who had lost his son Beau to brain cancer the previous May, said that he had only one regret: He would have liked to have been president when cancer was cured. During his final State of the Union address, President Obama unveiled the moonshot effort to find a cancer cure and put Biden in charge of it.

“When he gave me the sign, he gave me all of the authority of the president to go through with this,” Biden explained. “I could hire, fire, set priorities. I didn’t have to check.” As he delved into the project, he said, “I learned that we have to approach cancer at this moment with the urgency of now.”

As Biden spent time with cancer experts, he concluded that those at different institutions, with different types of expertise, too often worked in isolation, in part because they lacked tools to share their data and discoveries. It was a lesson that hit close to home: When his son was undergoing treatment for cancer, Biden said, the U.S. Army’s Walter Reed Medical Center was unable to transmit CAT scans to the University of Texas’s MD Anderson Cancer Center because they stored such data in different systems. (He added that his son-in-law, a doctor, would digitize the scans by snapping a photo of them with his phone.)