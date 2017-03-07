Ever Want Image Search For Google Earth? This AI-Driven Tool Does That

There’s a single wind turbine near the intersection of 760th St. and Quincy Road in Massena, Iowa. It’s just one of thousands of them located around the country. What if you wanted to know where the others are?

Or what if you were looking at the solar farm near the intersection of New Mexico State Road 26 and New Mexico State Road 27, outside Deming, New Mexico and wanted to know where others are located?

Finding these things would be tantamount to being able to search Google Earth for objects or structures–not something Google currently enables. So how would you do it?

Thanks to a new tool from Descartes Labs–a New Mexico startup providing AI-based analysis of satellite imagery to industry, academia, and government–finding every corn field, sports arena, wind turbine, smokestack, or any other object visible on satellite imagery, is as easy as clicking on one you know about and letting some machine intelligence take over.

Launched today, GeoVisual Search lets anyone run an automatic query on one of three collections of satellite imagery–one for the U.S., one of the world, and one for China–in order to look for the location of just about any feature that’s identifiable in one of those collections.

Baseball diamond, wind turbine, and a house with a moat

While the best reason to use the tool is that it’s “really cool,” Descartes Labs CEO Mark Johnson says, the business case is that when the company has talked to its customers about GeoVisual Search, “they get really excited, and they start brainstorming ideas on how to use geospatial imagery and machine intelligence for their business.”

More practically, the tool has a wide range of uses, beginning, Johnson says, with allowing those who need to know these kinds of things to see how things change around the world. For example, he says, you could run a query on windmills once a week and look and see how their numbers and locations differ over time.