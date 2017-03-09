Career Experts Mercilessly Revised My Entry-Level Resume

A couple of weeks ago I asked some experts to revisit a cover letter I wrote early in my career . Their reviews? “Verbose and methodical”; “does not capture my attention”; “vague.”

Well, fair enough. The revised version they offered up would’ve delighted 24-year-old me, with whom (and I realize I’m biased here) it’s easy to sympathize: When you’re only a few months or years into your career, you’re inexperienced as both an employee and as a job seeker. With so little by which to sell yourself and scant sense of how to do it strategically, it’s inevitable that you’ll write clumsy, boring, and (yes) “vague” cover letters and resumes at first.

So in the spirit of helping younger job candidates avoid those pitfalls, I asked my colleague Cale Weissman, a staff writer here on Fast Company’s Leadership section, if he’d be willing to let his entry-level resume undergo a similar makeover. He very kindly obliged.

Here it is, marked up with a few key notes provided by each of the three career experts I asked to edit it:

Weissman describes his entry-level resume as “my attempt to show myself as a ‘media professional.’” To that end, he focused on internships and writing gigs that he’d picked up throughout his college career, and not other experience like retail work.

That’s great, says Sheila Benko, senior associate director of academic engagement at UCLA, but since “employers typically only take about 30 seconds to review a resume . . . it’s critical to make your relevant experience pop.” Career coach Rebecca Vertucci agrees that Weissman’s “main strengths and skill sets were not being highlighted in a way that stood out. Recruiters and hiring managers need to know right away what key skills and abilities you have.”

“Since employers typically only take about 30 seconds to review a resume, it’s critical to make your relevant experience pop.”

That’s why both suggest adding a “skills” section at the top, cataloguing anything that’s relevant to the media roles Weissman might have been applying for. Vertucci advises highlighting “any and all technical skills, since most entry-level roles are technical in nature today.” That can be either more or less the case depending on the role, but it’s probably a good rule of thumb.