How Going Blind Taught Me To See Beyond Fear

Today, being blind doesn’t scare me. It hasn’t scared me for more than a decade. But leaving Dr. W’s office as a 13-year-old who’d just been diagnosed with a retinal degenerative disease, I was terrified. I felt a lot older, too.

Blindness is my death sentence, I thought. It will end my life as I know it—end independence and confidence, end strength, end achievement. Blind, I will cease to be special, funny, successful. I will be helpless, pathetic, weak.

Anticipating the loss of my sight wasn’t the worst part. The worst part was that the diagnosis I received that day stole even the triumph before my fall. I saw everything I was blessed to have as that which I would lose. I mourned my losses preemptively, as well as the blessings I’d never attain. I’d never be a father, I thought. It’s for the better; no child deserves that. Besides, I’ll no doubt remain a child myself, dependent on my parents. Who will I turn to when they’re gone?

Fear’s work doesn’t end with the baseless reality it concocts in your mind; that’s where it begins.

Through my teenage years, this was my reality of blindness. Psychologists have a great term for it: “awfulizing.” To awfulize is to imagine your predicament in your mind in its most awful form, and to experience those imaginings as your reality, as your manufactured truth.

I awfulized blindness, though I didn’t know the first thing about it. I had no experience with it. I hadn’t even thought much about it. On this blank canvas of ignorance, my fear painted in vivid, bold strokes—scenes of anxiety, insecurity, and doom. These images captivated my attention, drew me in, consumed my thoughts, overpowered me. They felt so real that they became real. I saw my destination, my future, my fate in those scenes, and I didn’t question them.

Fear’s work doesn’t end with the baseless reality it concocts in your mind; that’s where it begins. To perpetuate its fictions, fear conspires with your villains and heroes. “Blame your villains,” fear whispers in your ear. “The fault lies with those around you. The problem is your awful circumstances.” Fear further admonishes: “Worship your heroes. They have the power to solve your problems, to save you. They can make you happy.”

It’s a con. What matters is that you accept the reality fear has created for you. Sidelined, you are a cooperative participant in that unfounded reality. You don’t question the premise. You play nice. You abdicate responsibility. You blame some and credit others. You outsource your destiny.