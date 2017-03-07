Six Tools I Can’t Live Without As A Digital Nomad

Working remotely sounds like fun (and it is!), but it can be a logistical nightmare sometimes. Occasionally, something as simple as your phone dying while you’re on the go can set off a chain reaction: your plans for that afternoon go sideways, your productivity sinks, your brain gets overwhelmed, you’re already straining your budget–what are you even doing here in the first place!?

Trust me, I know. I spent four months working and traveling through Southeast Asia. That may not sound like much to you, but when you’re a digital nomad who’s flying solo, every day can present unexpected adventures–some more welcome than others. You’ve got to be extra prepared to face all sorts of contingencies and cope with stress while you’re overseas. I never really got into Trello . . . To me, it’s too overwhelming for the individual user. I’ve come to rely on a few essential tools. If you ask me, these are the devices, platforms, and apps you’ll want to have right at your fingertips before booking a trip. 1. A Portable Charger Whenever my phone drops below 50% battery life–whether that’s on the streets, on a plane, someplace rural on the edges of town–I worry. So much, in fact, that I can no longer think about getting any work done. It’s a major problem, not just for me but for anyone who’s constantly on the move, trying to hunt down coffee shops or a coworking space where they can do some work before leaving for another country. A simple solution is simply to bring a portable charger everywhere you go (here’s mine). You won’t use it every day, but you’ll be glad you have it on you for the times when you need to power up on the go. 2. Buckets I never really got into Trello. Most people say it’s the best project management tool and personal tab keeper there is, but to me, it’s too overwhelming for the individual user. I don’t use half the features, simply because I need to dig deep before understanding how everything works. Buckets, on the other hand, is more minimal. You can manage tasks in color-coded boxes, create multiple projects, delegate tasks to team members, make checklists, and connect with your team. And the best part? It’s completely free! The only investment you’re really putting in is your time and patience to set up your daily and weekly to-dos.