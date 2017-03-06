This Fake “SNL” Trailer Honors The Brave, Nonexistent GOP Leader Who Stood Up to Trump

WHAT: A fake trailer for a film about the Republican senator who will hopefully, maybe one day decide to rebel against the party line and save the country.

WHO: Pretty much the whole Saturday Night Live ensemble.

WHY WE CARE: The Resistance is alive and kicking. It was impossible to ignore in the Women’s March that spread across the globe the day after the inauguration, and it was shining through when citizens stood up and confronted their congresspeople with boiling-over anger at town halls across the country recently. The problem is that it’s going to take more than grassroots protests to defeat the Trump agenda. It’s going to take a Republican leader suffering some kind of serious crisis of conscience and going against the grain. So far, senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham have seemingly kicked up the most dust, but they all too often fall in line. This timely Saturday Night Live sketch, a fake trailer for a film about the Republican resistance, makes it clear that there is a vacuum right now where a true GOP leader should be, and that he or she will receive a hero’s welcome . . . if ever they should actually show up.