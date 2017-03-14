A “Call To Arms”: Inside NatGeo’s Deeply Troubling “Water & Power: A California Heist”

How that evolved is a case-study in greed and corruption, one that Emmy Award-winning documentarian Marina Zenovich knew about peripherally. But diving into the subject for her latest film served up a rude awakening.

Water & Power: A California Heist—which airs on the National Geographic Channel tonight—unveils how a handful of wealthy agribusinessmen and speculators seized control of dwindling groundwater reserves as a historic drought left more than a million residents without access to safe drinking water. The maneuvering risks the future of California farmlands, which provide nearly half the country’s fruits, nuts, and vegetables.

Executive produced by Academy Award-winner Alex Gibney, the film premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival. It’s somewhat of a departure for Zenovich, who’s best known for profiles of people, most notably Roman Polanski and Richard Pryor.

“I decided to make this film because I thought it was Chinatown, the documentary,” she says. “I’m interested in human beings, their behavior, and what people will do to get what they want. I’m originally from Central California, and know the issues with water, but I didn’t know them deeply. What I discovered is a lot’s going on that we don’t know about. So I hope the film is a call to arms for everyday citizens to see what is happening with our water and how it’s being privatized without us knowing it.”

“When I went to East Porterville, I asked what other journalists had been there and it was all Europeans and the Japanese,” says Zenovich. “And I was like, ‘What? This is the international story that’s being put out there? Why do I live in LA and I haven’t heard this story?’ It is Third World-like in California and it shouldn’t be. And it’s all connected.”

The film takes viewers into the lives and homes of local victims, to hear a young couple’s fears of starting a family for lack of water and children describing drinking water that tastes like blood. “I don’t think you get it until you’re in it,” she says.