Meet Your Next Addiction: BritBox Is Bringing A Slew Of British TV Stateside

For all you anglophiles, homesick Brits, and devotees of BBC America and PBS’s Masterpiece Theatre comes an absolutely fabulous new programming venture.

BBC and ITV—rival networks in the U.K.—have joined forces for BritBox, a new subscription streaming service launching March 7 that gives U.S. fans access to a massive vault of British shows that haven’t aired here in years or made it across the pond.

U.S. premieres of hit shows like New Blood, Cold Feet, Silent Witness, Tutankhamun, and The Moonstone, will join ongoing soaps and talk shows posting a day after their U.K. airings, and iconic series like Absolutely Fabulous, The Office, Fawlty Towers, and Miss Marple.

Curated playlists will showcase stars such as Daniel Craig, Emily Blunt, and James Corden early in their careers, or break programming into categories such as comedy, detective shows, and literary adaptations. BritBox will rotate its programs to keep it fresh.

Although shows with existing deals with other networks and streaming services won’t be available, the hope is that remakes, such as Sherlock airing on PBS, might prompt curious viewers to check out the original versions on BritBox.

BritBox president Soumya Sriraman intends future acquisitions through licensing, coproductions, and partnerships in an effort to broaden viewer reach, engagement, and retention.

“BBC and ITV are known for a vast array of diverse and award-winning programming that fans in the U.S. love and want to watch,” she says via statement. “Those fans now have a one-of-a-kind SVOD service option that offers a single point of access to an extensive collection of really fantastic British programming to discover and enjoy.”