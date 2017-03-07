Sonos’s Weird-Looking New Speaker Solves A Living Room Design Problem

Like many consumer products, Sonos’s newest smart speaker began with plenty of consumer research. But in studying the way that people live and interact with entertainment technology at home, the company discovered a fact that seemed to undermine its own approach: Most people—a full 70%, by Sonos’s count—do not mount their television sets on the wall, preferring to sit them on top of a piece of furniture instead. It’s a statistic that contradicts the popularity of home theater sound bars like Sonos’s own Playbar , which tend to be designed with the wall-mounted setup in mind. At the same time, it suggested an opportunity.

After countless iterations, testing and retunings, the Sonos Playbase was born. The 58-millimeter-high device doesn’t look much like a speaker, but it packs all the sonic fidelity of other Sonos products like the Playbar and Play:5. The new Wi-Fi-enabled speaker, which starts shipping on April 4th, takes on a somewhat odd, oblong, flat shape designed to sit comfortably and inconspicuously beneath most standard television sets.

“Designers are a little bit uncomfortable with a design being underneath something,” says Sonos VP of Design Tad Toulis, of the Playbase’s unusual form factor. “But every other solution ended up like a game of Twister, where you were always upside down on some dimension of the problem. When you’re fighting that hard for something, there’s probably something telling you you’re approaching it wrong.”

Sonos VP of Design Tad Toulis

Like the other speakers in Sonos’s lineup, the Playbase comes in either black or white. The idea, as is often the case in product design, is to allow the speakers to almost be invisible, fading into the background while the consumer focuses on what really matters: the sound. Or, in this case, the sound combined with imagery on a large screen.

“When you’re drinking a really great glass of wine, it’s the wine,” says Toulis. “You’re not like, this was a really great glass. Your focus is on what you’re swallowing and tasting. We have the same thing. You should be digesting the sound and the music.”

The development of the Playbase comes at a crucial—and, it might seem, somewhat counterintuitive–time for the company. After the surprisingly explosive success of Amazon’s Echo (and quick proliferation of voice-controlled smart speakers), Sonos finds itself under competitive pressure.

While the Echo is not focused on high-fidelity or multi-room wireless audio the way that Sonos is, this new category of speakers nonetheless caused the company to rethink its priorities. Sonos, which is now led by CEO Patrick Spence after longtime chief executive John MacFarlane stepped down earlier this year, is now focused on building integrations with voice control providers, starting with Amazon’s Alexa platform. It’s also working on building out a developer platform of its own to make third-party integrations easier to develop down the road. As the company’s executives are quick to point out, the Playbase is just one of the projects its engineers and designers have been focused on over the last several months.