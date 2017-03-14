How Rising R&B Star Jovanie Used Instagram To Get on Atlantic Records’ Radar

Up-and-coming R&B star Jovanie uses Instagram like the teens, which makes sense since he’s only 15-years-old. His feed is a highly-curated place to show off upcoming music, like a new single with Lil Yachty, as well as the videos that put him on Atlantic Records’ radar, like one from when he was 13 where he belted Usher’s “You Got It Bad.”

Fast Company sat down with Jovanie to talk about how he uses the musician-friendly platform, musical influences, and how his style has changed since he was a kid (well…relatively).

When did you know you wanted to start making music?

The first time I started singing I was super nervous. I first sang to my father when I was seven, and he was playing Justin Bieber. And I started singing along and he asked, do you want to be singing? I said yes, of course. He said, I’ll make it happen. My whole family’s super supportive.

How do you use Instagram?

I started on Instagram just doing covers for people. I use social media to build my following, I love giving fans want they want to see. I want my fans to feel like they’re my friends. I love Instagram Stories, I call it InstaSnap. It’s really dope. Instagram is getting really interactive now with your fans, like with Live. You can literally sit there and read all the comments from your friends and fans. Most people on Instagram don’t have Snapchat. When I’m on Snapchat I’ll get a certain amount of views, but when I’m on Instagram I get way more views only because now your fans from Instagram don’t have to go to a whole different app to see what’s happening.

What are you working on right now?

I’m working on a new solo project. My fans haven’t heard me for a year. The music is super different. Before I was making up tempo kid-like music. This time around it’s more me. I started writing more of my record, really part of these recent singles. I just dropped a single with Lil Yachty and we shot a music video. The first week we dropped it it had about 150,000 listens in four or five days. He’s dope, really laid back. Good vibes.