Dear Silicon Valley, It Pays To Care About Public Health

When things go wrong, like the Zika virus arriving in your city or environmental contaminants ending up in the water supply, public health is the Caped Crusader of the health care industry, working in the shadows to prevent and defend against complex threats that can harm our fair communities.

Americans are largely unaware of the outsized role that public health plays in making their lives better and longer. Researchers from Brigham Young University found that adults believe about 80% of increased life expectancy is due to medical advances and clinical care. The truth is that public health has been a secret success story, providing 25 years of the 30 year increase in life expectancy since 1900.

Amid talk of record funding rounds and valuations in Silicon Valley, it’s easy to forget that venture capital is not the only health funding game in town. Despite the lifesaving role that public health serves in our communities, our industry receives only three percent of the health care spending pie. This fact is even more outrageous when you examine the return on investment of clinical care compared to public health: Access to clinical services accounts for 10% to 20% of your health status while 70% to 80% is affected by social, behavioral, and environmental factors shaped by public health efforts.

Public health relies mostly on public sector funding, which has been declining and overburdened due to decades of budget cuts. With the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, our national public health agency, would lose $890 million or 12% of their annual budget and states would lose more than $3 billion over the next five years.

Given the Trump administration’s $54 billion in proposed cuts, we’re seeing local and state public health departments scramble to enact revenue-generating activities such as fees and fines, which are a drop in the bucket compared to the estimated shortfall in public health spending of $20 to 24 billion. More importantly, these activities don’t provide the scale and operational efficiency required to run on lean budgets with the necessary impact on health outcomes. For the first time since 1993, life expectancy in the United States has decreased.

As a result, major stakeholders in health care are feeling the pain from the public sector pinching public health pennies.

Both insurance companies and health systems have been shocked by the high costs of populations with poorly managed, largely preventable chronic conditions such as asthma and heart disease. The Institute of Medicine found that $55 billion in wasteful health care spending was attributable to “missed prevention opportunities.” Health disparities cost another $309 billion in direct and indirect costs. Super-utilizers, or patients with complex clinical conditions and typically multiple non-clinical problems such as homelessness also drive up health care costs. Although super-utilizers only comprise five percent of the U.S. population, they contribute to 50% of health care spending.

Clinical care can no longer afford to go it alone. And public health can not afford to not develop more innovative, cost-effective ways to deliver their essential services to high-need populations. As investors in health startups working with these patients, we believe that the adage, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” has never been more true. We think that the best answer to this challenge is to bring the best technology minds and public health experts together as a new field: “Public health technology.” Public health tech leverages public health strengths (integrated, systems-level approaches based on evidence) with those of technology startups (aptitude in driving integration and scalability) to prevent disease onset and protect the health of our communities.