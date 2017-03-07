This Is The Mind-Set You’ll Need In Order To Thrive In The Future Of Work

In the 1930s, long before machine learning was anything more than a figment of popular sci-fi imagination, the Swiss clinical psychologist Jean Piaget identified four universal stages of cognitive development. His work suggested that adolescents reached a final, “formal operations” stage, in which they remained throughout adulthood. This includes the ability to think through things in the abstract and draw conclusions, without the need for direct, physical experience.

Today, thanks to breakthroughs in brain science, we know a lot more about cognitive development than Piaget did. Research on brain plasticity in particular has shown that we don’t reach some kind of plateau, and that’s the end of that. We’re capable of so much more. As machine learning and other forms of workplace automation gain ground, technical competence alone doesn’t cut it. This should come as good news to any adult who has to face the messy ethical and moral choices that adult life inevitably presents us with, especially today. As machine learning and other forms of workplace automation gain ground, technical competence alone doesn’t cut it. To stay competitive, we need to get comfortable making difficult, complicated, higher-order decisions more regularly—until we’ve achieved what Harvard psychologist Robert Kegan refers to as “immunity to change.” Sound daunting? Hopeless, even? Don’t fret. It isn’t about turning yourself into a superhuman or somehow making yourself “smarter.” It simply means tapping into the potential that your mind is already hardwired to possess. Here’s how. Meet Your “Self-Transforming” Mind In his 2009 book (coauthored with Lisa Laskow Lahey), Immunity to Change: How to Overcome It and Unlock the Potential in Yourself and Your Organization, Kegan makes no bones about the difficulty of the challenge. Successfully navigating a world of inherent unpredictability, he says, demands catapulting ourselves into higher levels of thinking. But they sketch out a cognitive path to help get us there. At level three of what is essentially a five-part hierarchy, we operate according to our “socialized mind,” where ideas and beliefs are shaped by our “tribes” (i.e., our politics are regurgitated from our chosen news sources and our purchases mirror our friends’ and social circles’ purchases). One level higher (level four) is the “self-authoring” mind-set, and above that (level five) is the “self-transforming” mind. Kegan and Laskow Lahey don’t see these echelons as inevitable—some folks, they believe, bottom out at one or another, making people who’ve achieved the more rarified mind-sets, well, rarer. The tricky part, though, is that Kegan and Laskow Haley believe the world we’re living in demands more people operating at those higher levels. Their “self-transforming mind” isn’t just some sort of mystical techno-speak. It recalls F. Scott Fitzgerald’s (a contemporary of Piaget’s—the two were born six weeks apart) “test of a first-rate intelligence,” which he defined as the “ability to hold two opposed ideas in the mind at the same time, and still retain the ability to function.”