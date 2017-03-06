Six Women VCs On How They Broke Into The Ultimate Boys’ Club

I’m in public relations, an industry known to be dominated by women. We work with the companies backed by a number of venture capital firms, an industry known to be dominated by men. And not just by a little–by a lot. One thorough study last year found that just 7% of the partners at the leading 100 VC firms are women.

Years ago, I’d find myself stepping into one of those firms’ offices or scanning the crowd at an investor conference and would feel a sharp pang: “Oh, damn. It’s the opposite in this world.” Happily, that feeling hits me less often these days. Change has been painfully slow, but it’s happening as more investors back female founders, more tech insiders tout the profitability of companies with real gender diversity, and more women simply start their own funds.

“I didn’t go to business school, but working in film taught me to be comfortable with a mix of creative, ‘big-picture’ thinking and practical business decisions.”

Today, I’m meeting more women partners than ever, seeing more women appearing on firms’ websites, and now just expect that if there’s a panel of investors at an industry event, it will be at least 50/50 men and women. How’d some of these ladies manage to break into investing, despite its notorious reputation for being less than hospitable to women? I asked a handful to find out–here’s what they told me.

Helen Zelman Boniske, founding partner of Lemnos Labs Photo: via Lemnos Labs

Helen Zelman Boniske, founding partner of Lemnos Labs, surveyed the Silicon Valley landscape and realized she and her cofounder had unique transferrable experience. “Previously he had built lasers and missiles in the U.S. Air Force, and I worked in the front office of the Arizona Diamondbacks.”

Those may sound like unlikely skill sets for VCs, but the two saw an opening for them. “As two mechanical engineering grads who didn’t want to build an app and [had] nowhere to go to start a hardware company, it became our mission to back hardware startups we knew we could help,” says Zelman Boniske. So they relocated to the Bay Area in 2010 and eventually raised a $20 million fund. Lemnos Labs opened four years later and has since invested in 38 companies and counting.

Like Zelman Boniske, Arianna Simpson also joined up with a trusted copilot to launch a fund. She’d gotten to know Tikhon Bernstam, a Y Combinator alum turned fund manager by working on “a number of informal bitcoin-related projects together” over several years, Simpson explains. “He had an exceptional angel track record, and I was prominent in the bitcoin circuit. When he put the wheels in motion for a new fund, it was an obvious ‘yes’ to partner up.”

“The trend of super angels launching funds is a great opportunity for young, hungry folks to get into venture.”

She adds, “The trend of super angels launching funds is a great opportunity for young, hungry folks to get into venture.” Simpson’s new fund closed $52 million in 2016.