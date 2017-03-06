The Radical Roots Of DIY Fashion Have Never Been More Relevant

It’s fair to say that the “pussy hat”—those pink, cat-ear knit caps that have been making mass appearances at political protests —is a thoroughly modern phenomenon. The hats came to life in an L.A. knitting store , but they took off on a global scale thanks to the viral power of social media. The design speaks directly to our current administration, and its promise to curtail decades of progress for reproductive rights.

The spirit of the pussy hat, however, and the process by which it was made, finds its place in a long tradition of scrappy, DIY fashion choices that have been used as tools of political resistance. Counter-Couture, a new exhibition at the Museum of Art and Design in New York, explores how this sentiment manifested itself in the 1960s and 1970s, in a movement of handmade fashion that expressed personal style and individuality with a pointedly anti-capitalist ethos. It was a movement born out of the margins of society, a rejection of both the homogeneity and consumerism from the decades preceding it, and a radical response to the political tumult of the time.

Yet as MAD’s chief curator Shannon R. Stratton points out, even the wild colors, heady self-expression, and deeply original craft during Vietnam protests and the fight for civil rights were influenced by prior movements. “There has always been, throughout time, a generation of people who express their difference through dress,” says Stratton, who organized the exhibition put together by guest curator Michael Cepress. “It’s not unique to the counterculture of ’60s and ’70s: People living in the Village in the ’20s did it. Oscar Wilde did it.” Queer communities, meanwhile, have long been political in their attire, paving a path for vibrant, artistic, and performative fashion.

Still, the year 2017 has already prompted many to draw parallels to the political unrest of the 1970s. The counterculture movement of the time was a response to a widespread distrust in the government, rampant consumerism, and a growing anxiety about the environment, all of which can be felt today. Co.Design talked to Stratton about the social, political, and cultural factors that gave rise to the counterculture movement explored in the show, as well as the parallels to today’s fashion movements.

Radical Fashion, With Nationalist Roots

Fear and frustration of the political apparatus can lead to a deeply nationalistic response, as we’ve seen in the rise of populism over the past few years. But Stratton points out that nationalism can also manifest itself as “a desire for a sense of rootedness and safety,” as it did in the back-to-the-land movement. While the movement has had various spurts of popularity throughout history, it is most commonly associated with counterculture in the 1960s, with its promotion of homegrown food, sustainable living, and an independence from society and market capitalism by being as self-sufficient as possible. Today, tropes like only buying organic foods, learning carpentry, and cabin living escapism hold a certain back-to-the-land ethos.

In terms of fashion, the movement in the ’60s inspired a return to craft. Self-sufficiency meant learning to sew, knit, and embroider, and people took a renewed interest in Native American craft and design, as well as Asian and ancient Egyptian aesthetics. Having those skills opened up the opportunity for a surge of creativity and self-expression. “It’s unavoidable that for some makers recycling was about economy,” Stratton says. “Reuse often comes out of making do, but it can be done in a fabulous way. You don’t need a lot—[these artists make] some extraordinary things from very little.”

The Source Family. Detail of Father Yod Ensemble, c. 1970. [Photo: Rex Rystedt/courtesy Bellevue Arts Museum]

The jewelry makers Alex & Lee, for example, collected shells, flotsam, stones, and feathers along the beaches of Fire Island, New York. They created dazzling beaded and macrame jewelry that soon made it into the pages of Harper’s Bazaar and eventually into a couture collection by fashion designer Giorgio di Sant’ Angelo. Another New York artist in the show, Dina Knapp, started crocheting intricate designs as a student at Pratt in the late 1960s. Her Multicolor Beret and Rasta Tam were examples of the vibrant wearable art that she and fellow Pratt students helped popularize on the East Coast.