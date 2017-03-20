8 Highlights From The 2017 World Changing Ideas Awards

There are 192 finalists in the 2017 World Changing Ideas Awards, in categories from health to urban design to food. They run the gamut from internet-connected wells that collect water data to vegetable-based hamburgers that bleed like real meat. Here are eight more of our favorites.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

Illustration: Tianhua Mao Respecting Marine Life Edible six-pack rings, E6PR To a fish or a seagull, plastic trash in the ocean looks like lunch (to often-deadly results), but a new six-pack ring actually is. Made from beer process waste from breweries or wheat by-products from agriculture, the edible six-pack ring also breaks down in seawater, unlike typical plastic. “The best solution would be no packaging at all, or 100% recyclable behavior from human beings,” says Marco Vega, cofounder of ad firm We Believers, which launched the concept in 2016 as part of a brand-building campaign for Florida-based craft brewer Saltwater Brewery. After massive demand from other breweries, the agency spun off a new company, called E6PR, to begin broader production; consumers will start seeing the rings on shelves this summer. Meanwhile, E6PR is working with a major beer company and factories in the U.S. and abroad to test whether the rings can be manufactured economically at enough scale to become the new industry standard. —Adele Peters Keeping Tabs On Your Little One Owlet Smart Sock, Owlet Baby Care and R/GA The Owlet Smart Sock measures infants’ heart rate and blood oxygen levels and alerts parents in the next room should any of these vitals ever enter dangerous territory. More than 80,000 units have been sold since the product’s debut in 2015. This spring, the Lehi, Utah–based company is releasing an updated version that offers historical readings and trend analysis. In time, they plan to use collected data to predict when problems might occur, not just when they already have. For example, certain heart-rate profiles may indicate that a baby has a fever, even before she’s sweating. Retailing at around $300, the Owlet system represents how high-end hospital-grade equipment—in this case, a pulse oximetry machine—can be miniaturized, consumerized, and made relatively affordable. Insurance reimbursement or philanthropic programs might soon make it more so. “Our vision is for every parent to have access to this,” says cofounder Kurt Workman. —BS Maximizing Space—And Resources Heijmans One, Heijmans Illustration: Tianhua Mao The prefab 420-square-foot Heijmans One house is designed to be installed in a day on a vacant lot, and then moved when that lot is developed, providing quick new urban housing for the growing number of people who live alone and struggle to find affordable places to live. Heijmans has sold 58 of the solar panel–equipped homes so far in the Netherlands, primarily to investors and housing associations, and is waiting for regulations to catch up with demand. Most municipalities are “still not ready for temporary rental houses,” says Heijmans’s commercial manager, Kees Strooper. —AP

advertisement

Steadying The Wind Wind-hydropower hybrid project, GE Renewable Energy and Max Bögl Wind AG Wind is an abundant and increasingly cheap source of energy, but it’s intermittent. Depending on how the breeze is blowing, turbines can generate too little power, or even too much, raising headaches for grid operators and casting doubt on wind energy’s large-scale viability. High in the hilly Swabian-Franconian Forest, in southern Germany, GE and Max Bögl Wind developed an elegant solution: Their wind-hydro energy-storage project will combine giant turbines (each is 584 feet high), several reservoirs, a hydroelectric station, and a mountainside into a giant battery. At moments of high electricity demand, water is released from the reservoirs on the mountain, which generates power below. When there is less demand, wind-powered pumps carry the water to the top again. “We’re making wind almost like a base-load resource,” says Ulrich Suedhoff, director of business development for GE Renewable Energy in Europe, meaning that it’s essentially on all the time. “We can balance the grid so there’s power when it’s needed.” The wind portion of the project will connect with the grid in southern Germany by the end of this year, and the hydropump storage by 2018. Suedhoff says that GE is scoping out sites for up to 100 more wind-hydro projects around the world. —BS Learn Fresh founder Khalil Fuller is harnessing kids’ love of basketball. Photo: Christopher Wurzbach Helping Students Shoot And Score NBA Math Hoops, Learn Fresh Education Co. When eighth graders play the NBA Math Hoops game, they get to assume the role of basketball coaches, using real players’ actual statistics to make decisions about whether a player should take a two-point shot or a corner three. As the kids soon disco­ver, they’re applying math skills they might otherwise have considered boring. “We have a vision for every student to fall in love with every subject through things they already care about,” says Khalil Fuller, CEO of Learn Fresh, the nonprofit that first created a physical edition of the game and is now launching an app version. Fuller, who watched friends drop out of high school after they fell behind in math, was inspired to develop the game after a college instructor introduced the idea. He has since formed a licensing deal with the NBA to use stats from real players to make the game extra authentic. “The students idolize these players,” Fuller says. “It’s kind of like your idol is coming to teach you math.” Right now, 20,000 students in 35 cities play the game; the new app will target millions. And for the kids who aren’t interested in basketball? Fuller is already working with an NFL team. —AP