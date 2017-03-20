How Charity: Water Uses Data To Connect Donors And The People They’re Helping

Most philanthropic galas are designed to celebrate the year’s accomplishments and generate a new round of donations. But for Charity: Water’s annual Charity: Ball last December, CEO Scott Harrison had something unique planned. “There is a big binary risk,” he said as he watched attendees who had paid $2,500 per ticket stream into New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. “I’m either going to look very stupid in front of 400 people or maybe make them cry.”

Economically, it’s hard to argue with Charity: Water’s mission: Every dollar invested in clean water and sanitation efforts puts at least $4 back into the local economy, in part because people end up healthier and have more time to contribute to their communities, according to the World Health Organization. But practically, it can be difficult to prove that it’s the clean water specifically that’s responsible for the income boost, and not a new road or particularly good harvest. GiveWell, a charity evaluator that ranks the effectiveness of philanthropic interventions, raised this exact caveat in 2013, noting that while poor water quality is known to be associated with disease, there haven’t been enough randomized controlled trials to quantify the extent to which wells actually improve things. That echoed an earlier GiveWell report, specifically on Charity: Water, which stated, “We remain uncertain about the humanitarian impact of their work and the relative effectiveness of their partner selection process.” The judgment posed a risk to Charity: Water’s future: There’s an emerging class of donors, particularly in Silicon Valley, who practice so-called effective altruism, relying on GiveWell’s reports to ensure they do the most quantifiable good with each investment. But Harrison found that donations weren’t affected. “We shrugged our shoulders and went back to work,” he says. Still, he was determined to gather more precise information about how Charity: Water’s efforts impacted health and water reliability. Also, the organization needed to get better at helping partners service projects—and learning from what was happening on the ground. At that point, “the only way to get information was from a guy on a motorbike with a phone and observational survey,” says Christoph Gorder, who heads up the group’s tech projects in the field. Charity: Water pursued—and won—a $5 million Global Impact Award from Google in late 2012 that enabled it to develop, build, and install two types of lithium-powered sensors (and a dashboard system) so that it could keep tabs on water usage remotely. The first, engineered with San Francisco product and design firm PCH Lime Lab, was a plastic box that can be installed below the spigot of an Afridev well, the most common hand pump across sub-Saharan Africa. Inside, a stack of six capacitance sensors measures the level of water, which correlates to what’s flowing out each hour. Once a week, that data is sent via a text-based GPRS message to a cloud-storage locker. A Charity: Water data team in New York, using the management tool Dispatch Monitor alongside reports from mechanics on the ground, can easily view the status of each well: Flowing, Needs Maintenance, Inactive, or Unknown. The sensors also use machine learning to identify patterns in usage, so if a well starts behaving erratically, it will emit a trouble signal. So far, 3,000 of these sensors have been installed in northern Ethiopia. The second type was geared toward rugged, mountainous areas where, instead of drilling, mountain springs are capped and gravity-fed through pipes to a smaller network of community faucets. The new design, rolling out this year at 1,500 wells in Nepal, was created with Hong Kong–based manufacturer Cross the Pacific, and it features a small in-line turbine near the faucet to relay water flow. All blueprints are open-source and the data is being made public. Meanwhile, a third version is in development, for hand-pumped wells in India.

So far, the technology is working. According to Dispatch Monitor, 9 out of 10 of Charity: Water’s transmitting wells in Ethiopia appear to be functioning correctly. Still, a quarter of the wells are sending data that never gets received because they are in cellular dead zones (hence that “Unknown” category on the dashboard). Charity: Water continues to send roving units of mechanics to those areas until connectivity improves. At the Charity: Ball, guests spent the next 10 minutes punching donation sums into their iPads as Harrison remained onstage to urge them on. Every 15 seconds or so, the screen refreshed showing the evening’s donation total and number of people the sum would help, goosing the pot once with a $500,000 remote donation, and again with a $1 million match from roughly 20 other donors. The live video from Adi Etot had taken almost six months to plan, requiring coordination with Ethiopian government officials and Charity: Water’s regional well-digging partner, the Relief Society of Tigray, or REST, based 100 miles away over rugged terrain in the city of Mekelle. Two months before the gala, a Charity: Water team had flown to Adi Etot from New York to document life in the farming community for both the video and iPad programming. With the help of a translator, they heard firsthand about such realities as how, during the dry season, women and children could spend all day making three-hour round-trips to collect water. This “has an impact on their education and their health,” says Getachew Kalayu, the head of REST’s planning and coordination department, which planned and executed the dig itself with a surveyor, hydrologist, and village elders. Back in New York, the event team rented iPads, trained volunteers to load them and deal with any glitches that might happen during the event, and then matched each guest with a specific community member according to factors such as gender and general age. Pregnant attendees were paired with other women who were expecting. There were numerous test runs of the live video itself, which, to the planners’ delight, actually worked half the time. (It would only be a one-way feed, saving costs and eliminating the cruel potential of Adi Etot residents having to glimpse a sea of untouched water glasses.) By any measure, the stunt worked. Charity: Water had raised nearly $3.2 million by night’s end. The figure is not record breaking for the sector. But at a time when galas are often loss leaders, the evening was remarkable: It posted an 8-to-1 return on investment, and nearly everyone in the room contributed. “There is no question this was a fantastically successful event,” says Anne Wallestad, president and CEO of BoardSource, a nonprofit advisory group that, among other things, works alongside other organizations to measure fundraising effectiveness. Other philanthropy groups have taken note. David Goldberg, CEO of Founders Pledge, which guides founders on how to commit to donating at least 2% of their eventual proceeds from exit, says that the model “is changing the way that we think about charity.” The morning after the event, Harrison sat on a couch in his glass-walled office. Above his perch was a whiteboard that listed the names of all the contributors to the Well. In the coming days, he would write down a few more. Staffers at Charity: Water were already back at work expanding the organization’s data-collection operation to measure health, hygiene, and sanitation changes after wells were installed. It was also time for Harrison to start planning another gala. “I’m already terrified of what we are going to do next year,” he said.