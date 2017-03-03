Leveling the Playing Field

From the start, Silicon Valley’s diversity problem wasn’t just apparent to Stephanie Lampkin—it was personal. After graduating from Stanford’s engineering program in 2006, she embarked on a career in tech and immediately realized that, as an African American, she was a rarity. It’s a distinction that has stubbornly remained over the last decade.

“I had already been working in tech for years when Jesse Jackson launched his push for diversity in Silicon Valley in late 2014,” says Lampkin. “His challenge made news, of course, but I remember walking around the SOMA neighborhood in San Francisco and in Palo Alto back then and realizing, I just don’t see any black or Latino people in tech jobs in any of these places. Something fishy is going on here.” Despite widespread recruitment efforts, the industry has struggled to make real progress. Last spring, an Equal Opportunity Commission report found that 83 percent of executives in high tech were white. As for the entire tech sector, African Americans made up only 7 percent of the workforce; Hispanics represented 8 percent; and women 36 percent. According to the Project Diane report, a 2016 study on the state of black women in tech produced by digitalundivided, of more than 10,000 startups secured venture capital from 2012 to 2014, only 0.2 percent were founded by African-American women. These numbers (along with various studies revealing bias for white job applicants over blacks despite duplicate resumes) highlight the problem that Lampkin now addresses head-on as the founder and CEO of Blendoor. It’s a blind recruiting app that counteracts the “unconscious bias” in hiring practices. By showing only a candidate’s qualifications—and hiding details such as their name, age, employment history, and criminal background—the service matches companies with candidates strictly on merit. Defying the Odds Lampkin’s own journey to tech entrepreneurship was an improbable and remarkable one. She was born on welfare to a single mom, who was homeless for a time while pregnant. Growing up in the poor southeast section of Washington D.C., Lampkin was fortunate to have a role model in an aunt with a computer science degree. Because of her, Lampkin was drawn to the promise of technology. “My earliest exposure to tech was through her,” Lampkin says, “and I was completely enthralled.” By 13, she was learning to code. She took AP Computer Science in high school and earned a scholarship to Stanford. After graduation Lampkin landed a job at Microsoft. On the surface, it seemed that she’d made it. “I bought a house when I was 21, and spent more than five years at Microsoft,” says Lampkin. “I learned a lot, but I didn’t see a lot of opportunities to grow.” So Lampkin went back to school. At MIT’s Sloan School of Management, she earned an MBA with a concentration in entrepreneurship and innovation. Despite her advanced degrees and work experience, she still faced barriers. Six months after receiving her MBA, she nearly landed a lead analytics position at a major tech company but was told they’d keep her resume on file for sales and marketing openings, instead. By that point, she had not only worked at Microsoft, but also Lockheed-Martin and Deloitte, in software and technical-related roles. Yet here she was, still being told she didn’t have the tech credentials.