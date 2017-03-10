How A Giant Processing Plant Eliminated Food Waste

Inside a massive warehouse in the Bronx, the food distributor Baldor processes a million pounds of produce a week, chopping carrots into carrot sticks, slicing oranges into wedges, and prepping strawberries for mixed berry boxes.

In the past, anything that was left–from carrot peels to strawberry tops–went into landfill. Now the company throws nothing away.

Every week, 150,000 pounds of what would have been food waste now becomes what the company calls “sparcs” (scraps spelled backward: their attempt at rebranding waste).

Carrot peels, for instance, are bagged into 10-pound portions and sold to chefs. “They could use that to make a carrot ribbon cookie, or make stock, says Thomas McQuillan, director of food service sales and sustainability at Baldor, who has spent the last year and a half getting the company to the goal of sending zero organic waste to landfill.

In D.C., the company Misfit Juicery buys Baldor’s carrot peels and other produce scraps to make cold-pressed juice. In New York City, the restaurant and cooking school Haven’s Kitchen buys “sparcs” for sauces, soups, and broths. Baldor dries other vegetable and fruit pieces into a flour-like blend that can be added to bread to make it savory and more nutritious, or used to make gluten-free products; later in 2017, some of those products will be available in retail stores. Remaining food scraps are made into animal feed for farms.

At first, Baldor considered composting the scraps. But hauling the food from the city to farms, they realized, would be expensive, and would add to the company’s carbon footprint. It also wouldn’t make the best use of it.

“One day I had an epiphany,” McQuillan tells Co.Exist. “I was thinking about all the different options–anaerobic digestion, et cetera–and I looked at the product and said: ‘It’s food. We need to treat it as food.'”