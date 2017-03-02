Pizza Hut Is Making Sneakers That Can Order You Pizza, Because Why Not?

WHO: Droga5 for Pizza Hut, with Grant Hill starring in the campaign.

WHY WE CARE: Despite what their endorsement deals might tell you, you know what most NBA superstars don’t do after a game? Go home and order a large pizza. But if that was a traditional part of the post-game ritual, it’d be getting a lot easier right now: Pizza Hut’s “Pie Tops” (get it?) are Bluetooth-enabled smart shoes with a button on the tongue for placing an instant order for a large, two-topping pizza. The kicks, designed by sneaker customizer The Shoe Surgeon, are insanely limited–to just 64 pairs, one for each team in the NCAA March Madness Tournament–which means that a small selection of collectors who are lucky enough to score a pair are gonna get totally chubby ordering with their feet. Of course, this isn’t the first innovation in pizza ordering-technology we’ve seen in recent years. It’s just the most fashionable. Domino’s began letting users place an order via Twitter by simply tweeting a pizza emoji at the brand in 2015, and introduced zero-click ordering last spring–but none of those things are gonna pop up on eBay to sell to desperate sneakerheads for a thousand bucks ten minutes after launch, so Pizza Hut is dunking on them with at least one demographic.