Now You Can Experience Award-Winning Interactive Doc “Bear71” In Virtual Reality

WHO: NFB, Jam3, Jeremy Mendes, Leanne Allison

WHY WE CARE: In 2012 the National Film Board of Canada (NFB) launched a unique, interactive documentary by Leanne Allison and Jeremy Mendes that follows the fate of a grizzly as it moves through Banff National Park in Alberta, a once-wild area now increasingly affected by human development.

Now The NFB and digital shop Jam3, in partnership with Google, IDFA DocLab, and Sound and Vision, have updated the film project, that was in many ways ahead of its time, to make it even more interactive. Originally launched at Sundance for just Samsung Gear users, the new WebVR experience runs on both the newly released Google Daydream platform as well as on mobile and desktop browsers.