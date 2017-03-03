From Early Birds’ Habits To Shorter Workweeks: February’s Top Leadership Stories

This month we learned how early risers make it happen (plus what they gain and what they don’t), which phrases and expressions to avoid in salary negotiations, and what it takes to wrap up your workweek before Friday rolls around.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership in February 2017.

Carving out an extra hour or two each morning may sound like a dream productivity hack you’ve never been able to, well, hack. But one writer gave it a shot, and discovered there are pros and cons to rising early. Here’s what she found.

According to one careers expert, a definitive “yes” can be just as perilous as a hard “no” when it come to salary negotiations, which are all about leveraging the gray area. This month we learned which expressions to avoid when you’re trying to nail down a number you’ll be happy with.

Your company may not be one of the lucky few that have switched to four-day workweeks lately. But there’s nothing stopping you from reorganizing your own weekly workload. The Muse’s Kat Boogaard explains how some people are figuring that out on their own.

LinkedIn recently launched a big makeover to its web browser version. That means there’s no better time to revisit your own profile. And according to one writer, updating it to fit LinkedIn’s new look is all about paring down and ditching old info. Here are four cuts you can make right away.

Are your emails coming off as passive-aggressive? Or just unintentionally annoying for other reasons? The Muse’s Stacey Lastoe breaks down four of the most common email expressions that get under peoples’ skin. For instance, she writes, “There’s really never a time that ‘whatever you think’ is read as a flexible and accepting statement.”

A lot of the advice given to new grads, says one talent expert, “still reflects a ‘ladder-climbing’ mind-set in a world that’s looking a lot more like a lattice.” In such a world, developing your network may lead to bigger, faster career payoffs than developing your skills might.