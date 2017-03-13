Cleaning Urban Air Requires Radical Solutions

You might think common urban complaints in the major cities of Western Europe might be about the state of the roads, or property prices. But there’s increasingly a more serious complaint: not being able to breathe. Cities might be efficient machines for living, but when we collectively burn gas to heat our homes and then collectively sit in traffic every morning, we’re making our machines unliveable.

If you drive to work every day, would you really break your whole routine just because the subway is a dollar cheaper than usual? The city has taken some measures, but they have so far been ineffective. For instance, on days when pollution exceeds EU limits, for instance, public transport tickets are reduced to half fare to encourage people to leave their cars. But reducing fares on bad-air days won't do much to help. After all, if you drive to work every day, would you really break your whole routine just because the subway is a dollar cheaper than usual? To make any real change, habits have to be broken. With commercial traffic, the law can force changes. In London, the city has invested in an electric delivery vehicle company, for example. But to get private citizens out of their cars, you need to make driving more painful. As long as people can keep on doing what they're doing, they will do it.