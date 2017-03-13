Cleaning Urban Air Requires Radical Solutions

You might think common urban complaints in the major cities of Western Europe might be about the state of the roads, or property prices. But there’s increasingly a more serious complaint: not being able to breathe. Cities might be efficient machines for living, but when we collectively burn gas to heat our homes and then collectively sit in traffic every morning, we’re making our machines unliveable.

What is most notable about the blocks is not the actual scheme itself, but the political will from populist mayor Ada Colau. The changes have met with street protests, but Colau is pressing on, intent on covering the city with Superblocks by 2018. The pace of change–enabled by the simplicity of the changes–might be one of its biggest strengths. If all goes to plan, Barcelona could reduce traffic and clean up its air before the car lobby manages to find a parking spot and start complaining. The city hopes to free up half of the land currently dedicated to traffic, reclaiming almost three square miles, and give that space back to pedestrians. At the same time, the reduction in traffic is hoped to bring levels of NO2 down across the city. Citizen Action While city governments are the most important tool in the fight to clean up urban air, the citizens themselves can also provide the impetus. In Stuttgart, Germany, a scheme called Luftdaten (air data) provides sensors for residents to hang outside their homes. The sensors measure pollution levels, and in one neighborhood of Stuttgart those levels have gotten so high that the residents have sued the city’s mayor, and the district president, for causing bodily harm by failing to address the city’s poor air quality. This is not the first time citizens have taken legal action against air pollution in Stuttgart. In 2008, shortly after the European Court of Justice ruled that citizens can use the courts to fight excessive air pollution, two Stuttgart residents threatened to sue the city if steps weren’t taken to clean things up. If you drive to work every day, would you really break your whole routine just because the subway is a dollar cheaper than usual? The city has taken some measures, but they have so far been ineffective. For instance, on days when pollution exceeds EU limits, for instance, public transport tickets are reduced to half fare to encourage people to leave their cars. But reducing fares on bad-air days won’t do much to help. After all, if you drive to work every day, would you really break your whole routine just because the subway is a dollar cheaper than usual? To make any real change, habits have to be broken. With commercial traffic, the law can force changes. In London, the city has invested in an electric delivery vehicle company, for example. But to get private citizens out of their cars, you need to make driving more painful. As long as people can keep on doing what they’re doing, they will do it. Read all the 2017 World Changing Ideas