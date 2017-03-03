The Calorie Cloud Turns American Weight Loss Into Developing World Food Aid

Since launching in October 2014, UNICEF’s Kid Power band has emerged as a clever way for kids to help other kids–and themselves. It’s an activity tracker that counts how much energy the user burns, then gives a commensurate amount of packets of peanut butter-based, ready-to-use-therapeutic food to children facing malnutrition in the developing world.

It’s a win-win: Roughly a quarter of children in the U.S. aren’t active enough while roughly a quarter of kids within the developing world are undernourished. As Co.Exist has reported, there’s ample evidence that this improves the lives of both.

It was inspired by another win-win proposition too. For UNICEF the program is a great way to attract new donors. (The program is sponsored by Target and Disney.) But it was co-created by MANA, a U.S.-based, nonprofit therapeutic food maker, which grew frustrated with how traditional aid is funded.

In a nutshell, ready-to-use-therapeutic food (RUTF) is a mixture of peanut butter, micronutrients, and milk powder. The result is a tasty, shelf-stable packet of goop that obviates the need to create a highly caloric formula with in-country water (like you might with a powder that you turn into a shake), which may be dirty, contaminated or hard to find. In 2007, the concept was endorsed as a primary recommended treatment by the WHO, UNICEF, World Food Programme and United Nations Standing Committee on Nutrition. “For these kids who are living on the edge on the nutritional cliff, it’s not just an answer, it’s the answer,” says MANA co-founder and CEO Mark Moore.

Moore first learned about the concept in the fall of 2008. After a decade of doing missionary work and community development in Uganda, he’d earned a graduate degree from Georgetown and become a legislative fellow on Capitol Hill. His focus was child welfare in Africa. At one point, he learned about UNICEF’s RUTF program but realized there wasn’t a direct way to fund it through federal aid because the RUTF manufacturer was abroad.

Because of a 1966 law designed to support American agriculture called the Food For Peace Act, the U.S can only spend food aid dollars with U.S. companies. “The law says if I’m going to take your tax dollars out of your paycheck and go spend it on starving kids, I’m going to do it by giving them U.S. agricultural products,” Moore adds. “Whether that’s good or bad is a giant debate.”

It was also an opportunity. “I just thought here’s a real opportunity for someone to do this in the U.S. We’ve got peanuts here anyway,” he says.