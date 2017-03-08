The Next Frontier In Automation: Self-Driving Wheelchairs

For someone with advanced Lou Gehrig’s disease or severe paralysis, a motorized wheelchair can be very hard to use: If you can’t move a joystick with your hand, you have to use a switch embedded in the headset or a “sip-and-puff” device controlled with the breath.

The devices only allow you to control one thing at a time: You can adjust your speed or the direction that your wheelchair is pointing, but not both simultaneously.

“This basically makes it so the operation of the wheelchair is much more challenging, especially when you’re dealing with tightly constrained spaces,” says Brenna Argall, a professor at Northwestern University who is developing technology for autonomous wheelchairs in her Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotics Laboratory. “What this means, in practice, is that for many people it’s a burden or very fatiguing mentally and physically to operate the wheelchair,” she tells Co.Exist.

And there’s the fact that some people don’t have enough motor control to be prescribed a wheelchair. Children who can’t easily use a wheelchair, similarly, may not be allowed to bring it to school.

Autonomy can change that by outfitting wheelchairs with sensors to avoid obstacles in much the same way a self-driving car does. Several researchers are working on variations of the wheelchair-adapted technology. At Oregon State University, a team is developing a low-cost kit that could be added to existing wheelchairs. At MIT, a team is developing a self-driving wheelchair that could be used in nursing homes or hospitals.

“There is a lot we can borrow from the field of autonomous robots and what mobile robots have been able to do on their own for decades now,” Argall says.