Empowering the Patient

Whether it’s mastering the finer points of cooking a favorite dish or understanding the physics of a hummingbird’s flight, Anjali Kataria knows that more and more people are learning differently now—increasingly, through short online videos on mobile devices. This insight led Kataria and her husband, Vinay Bhargava, to co-found Mytonomy , a cloud software company that’s transforming healthcare by educating patients on treatments and procedures using videos. Mytonomy calls it “microlearning”—but the implications have opened up a meta-universe of understanding for anyone anxious about seeing the doctor.

The idea is simple: Before a treatment or procedure, patients watch brief videos on their own time—wherever and whenever they want—that have been assigned by their doctors. Patients learn what to expect, reducing their worry, before they set foot in a hospital. The Mytonomy cloud platform is HIPAA-compliant and lets the hospital and providers create customized patient education modules in a regulated environment. There are no apps and no downloads.

A typical video session might explain the complexity of a disease, the need for a given treatment, or break down a procedure step by step. The result is to demystify the unknown, a true example of knowledge equaling power. The instructional videos are also good for doctors: Armed with a better understanding and higher comfort level, patients are more likely to trust their providers and to show up for treatment. At one hospital, Mytonomy has reduced the no-show rate from 50 to 7 percent, a significant boost to business.

At another, patient satisfaction scores increased from 70 to 95 percent. Through a clinical research study at a major health system, patients that used the Mytonomy system were demonstrably less anxious and had better patient-clinician interactions across the board. “When you change the way patients feel,” Kataria says, “you change their behavior.”

In many ways, Kataria’s path to becoming the founder of Mytonomy’s healthcare business is the classic entrepreneur’s tale: a variety of seemingly mismatched experiences coming together to make a surprisingly powerful whole. The daughter of immigrant doctors from India, Kataria was drawn to science and tech from an early age. After attending Duke University on a full merit scholarship, she earned a Master’s degree in public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School, and then went on to law school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. That’s when she fell for business.

“I took a seminar on entrepreneurship and loved it,” she says. “I felt like every cylinder was firing. During spring break of my first year of law school I went to California and interviewed executives about a business problem that I was studying, and then created a business plan around it. I caught the entrepreneurial bug.”

By that summer, Kataria had founded her first company and built a product, a wine-management operation system. When it failed to gain traction, she and her partners took the core assets and did a restart in a different industry that had similar problems: big pharma/biotech. The solution footprint expanded and became a best-in-class product lifecycle management company, Conformia Software, which was acquired by Oracle in 2009.