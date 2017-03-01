Why Trump’s Childcare And Paid Leave Plans Are Fundamentally Flawed

In Trump’s speech to Congress last night he mentioned issues such as childcare and paid leave that advisors say his daughter Ivanka has advocated for.

But some advocacy groups and academics say there are plenty of flaws in these proposals.

For starters, the tax credits for the childcare plan that would be offered to working families favors those who are making more money, even though Trump has said from the time he was on the campaign trail that there would be an expanded benefit to low-income working families.

The Tax Policy Center, a nonpartisan industry group, just released and found “about 70% of benefits go to families with at least $100,000 and 25% of benefits go to families with at least $200,000. Very few benefits go to the lowest income families who are likely to struggle most with paying for child care,” the report’s authors write.

As one of the largest expenses families face, childcare costs continue to contribute to wage inequality. Recent research from the EPI found that while costs vary by state, it ranges between $344 to $1,472 a month to care for one preschool child, forcing more women to quit their jobs. A recent Department of Agriculture report estimates the cost of raising a child at $233,610 for married, middle-income parents. The cost of childcare is the third largest part of that expense and can be as much as 30% of a parent’s annual income.

The Federal Reserve estimated that the average median family income in the U.S. in 2015 was just over $56,000. Families making less than $40,000 will get a tax credit of $20 or less. “Those with incomes over $3.7 million would receive an average tax cut of nearly $1.1 million, over 14% of after-tax income,” the report’s authors write.

Vivien Labaton, cofounder and co-director of Make It Work Action calls this approach a bait and switch. “On one hand, he’s proposing childcare and paid leave plans that provide the bare minimum in terms of benefits, while on the other hand he’s proposing oppressive budget cuts that will eliminate or drastically cut resources to a range of services that are essential to working families,” she said in a statement.