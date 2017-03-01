After These Messages: Your Guide To The Future Of Brand Creativity

Cord cutting, ad blocking, “Skip Ad” . . . It all means that interruption is no longer an option for brands to get our attention. They have to win us over. Whether it’s how Kenzo hit gold with Spike Jonze, why National Geographic decided to dump the dumb and get back to its roots, or how Patagonia keeps true to its environmental ideals, the most creative marketers are finding ways to entertain and engage, instead of serving up the same old logo-rrhea that sends us into aggressive eye-rolls and involuntary dry heaving.