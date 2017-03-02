Six Quick Tips To Make Your Resume Fit On One Page

From spelling and grammatical errors to flowery language and absent keywords, there’s certainly no shortage of resume mistakes you could make. But there is one surefire kiss of death for most job seekers: submitting a two- or, dare we say it, three-page resume.

“If you’re fresh out of college, you may have a few internships under your belt, but by no means should you have a two-page resume,” says Christopher Ward, founder at Ward Resumes.

Instead of creating separate sections for professional and volunteer experience, combine them under one “experience” section.

Even many mid- and executive-level job hunters would benefit by sticking to a one-page resume, says professional resume writer Laurie J. James, since hiring managers have short attention spans. “When your resume is competing with dozens or hundreds of applications, hiring managers don’t have time to look at a two-page resume,” she says.

Don’t think you can shorten your resume to one 8.5-by-11-inch document? Here’s how to squeeze everything onto one page so you’ll outshine the competition.

You might be tempted to trim margins, shorten line spacing, or shrink the font, but those not-so-obvious shortcuts stand out to recruiters and could get your resume tossed in the trash.

“You need to preserve the readability of the document,” says Dana Leavy-Detrick, owner of Brooklyn Resume Studio. “You don’t want to overwhelm the hiring manager with too much text,” she says.

What font is the best for resumes? James recommends using Cambria, with up to 14-point font for section headers and no smaller than 10-point for content.