Chill With The Adderall: Four Non-Chemical Brain Hacks To Help You Focus

Did you click on this article just now to take a break from your work? Having trouble focusing today? Don’t blame yourself. Blame the modern office, which in many cases makes us all feel like we’re suffering from some kind of attention-deficit disorder.

Because our brains evolved to control our bodies, people are extremely sensitive to the objects in their immediate environments. So use your body more during the workday. Get a standing desk if you can, or find somewhere you can pace back and forth while you’re thinking or talking on the phone. Take walks during the day or consider a lunchtime workout. Basically, just add more exercise and movement into your day in general. And consider taking up a hobby like painting or playing an instrument rather than sitting in front of the TV or fiddling on your laptop in the evening. All of this keeps that connection between brain and body functioning effectively. Related: How And When To Exercise To Boost Your Productivity 2. Cut Yourself Off If you’re a slave to your smartphone and check it several times an hour, shut it off or move it out of easy reach when you’re trying to accomplish something significant. I know, easier said than done. But because of that aforementioned brain-body connection, people are extremely sensitive to the objects in their immediate environments. Changing the environment changes what your brain believes is possible. Remove the biggest sources of distraction, and you’ll find it easier to pay attention to the work that needs to get done. 3. Make Work More Social Socializing may not sound like a great strategy for focusing on something that demands your unbroken attention–usually that means doing the reverse, and shutting people out. But the human brain is optimized to cooperate with other people (even if your current mood isn’t). People still tend to get deeply engaged in conversations even when they’re having trouble fixating on their computer screens for long stretches. The human brain is optimized to cooperate with other people (even if your current mood isn’t). So if you find your attention drifting when you’re working on a big project, don’t just try to bite the bullet and isolate yourself even further. See if there are ways to get some other people involved, even if that just means seeking some quick feedback. 4. Turn Focusing Into A Team Effort Finally, if your work environment is hectic, coordinate with your colleagues and manager to tame the worst of it–and again, try to involve others in the solution. Create a few signals that let your colleagues know when you’re available to chat and when you need to be left alone. See if you can set aside some space in the office where individuals and small groups can gather when they need to get away from the hubbub.