Can Learning Another Language Boost Your Empathy?

There’s a Czech proverb that says, “As many languages you know, as many times you are a human being.” Like other multilingual speakers, I’ve often thought of myself as a different person whenever I speak a different language.

But this feeling has less to do with the structure of the languages themselves than with the personal associations I have with each one. Until I started working at Waze, my use of Spanish was limited to home. So it’s always reminded me of warm meals, family time, soccer, and parties. My use of English, meanwhile, has been the de facto language of my professional life. I may feel like different people, but the reality is that I’m the same me, using different idioms depending on the context, and my associations flow from that experience–but not the other way around.

For decades (centuries, really), scholars and scientists have debated whether and to what extent the language you speak may condition your thought, a concept that’s often boiled down to a question like, “Can you entertain an idea about something you don’t have a word for?” In more recent years, the prevailing answer among researchers has ranged roughly from, “Of course you can, that’s a silly question,” to, “Well, for the most part.” But even though it’s largely accepted that our spoken languages don’t completely determine what we think, they do influence how we think (and feel and behave) in subtler ways–including how and when we experience empathy.

If Spanish won’t turn you into Lionel Messi, then what’s the point? Forget for a second that Spanish will help you work in Latin America, or that Mandarin will make you a better host for your Chinese counterparts. Some researchers now believe that knowing a second language–any second language–can increase your capacity for understanding and empathy.

We tend to think that language, when used well, is quite precise. But as Lane Greene, author of You Are What You Speak, told me, “Language is more of a fuzzy pattern recognition between two people.” More often than not, we have to look past what a person said to understand what they mean, even if we don’t realize we’re doing so.

The theory that multilingualism increases empathy was tested in 2015 by a team of researchers at the University of Chicago. The results from that study suggest multilingual children are better at understanding other people, even when the words they use are imprecise. The researchers presented kids ages 4 to 6 with three toy cars–a small, medium, and large one. Some of the children spoke just one language, others were bilingual, and a third group had been “exposed” to a second language but weren’t yet fluent.

At one point in the experiment, the researchers presented the cars so that the smallest one was hidden from their own view, while the children could see all three–then said, “I see a small car” and asked the child to move it. The bilingual and language-“exposed” children, knowing which cars the experimenter could see, moved the medium-sized car–the smallest one from the point of view of the adult giving them the instructions–three out of four times. Their monolingual counterparts did so only half the time. In other words, the children who were familiar with more languages were better at inferring the researchers’ intentions, even when their words came up short.

“Early language exposure is essential to developing a formal language system but may not be sufficient for communicating effectively,” the researchers wrote. “To understand a speaker’s intention, one must take the speaker’s perspective. Multilingual exposure may promote effective communication by enhancing perspective taking.”