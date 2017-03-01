Escape This Planet With The Otherworldly “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” Trailer

WHO: The original cast, lead by Chris Pratt, reprising his star-making turn, and director James Gunn.

WHY WE CARE: Somewhere in the hall of fame for on-the-nose dialogue, there’s a spot reserved for the sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy containing the line, “So, we’re saving the galaxy again?” Or at least there would be if that line, from the Bradley Cooper-voiced Rocket Raccoon, weren’t immediately followed by, “We’re really gonna be able to jack up our price if we’re two-time galaxy savers.” It’s this kind of playful self-awareness that elevated this third-tier comic book franchise into an interstellar surprise hit at the box office nearly three years ago. While that first film took us by surprise, after a hope-stoking trailer, the sequel has its work cut out for it to satisfy expectations. Judging from our first long peek at what director James Gunn and his team came up with, they might once again exceed them. Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 looks visually stunning, offering some of the same kinds of effects wizardry on display in last year’s Doctor Strange, and is overflowing with personality. It also features an appearance from the only actor anyone would ever want to play Chris Pratt’s father in this series. (Left unspoiled here, for those who don’t know.) Never has there been more of a demand for cinematic escapism, and this movie looks like a well-timed blastoff into a profoundly fun alternate universe.