Replacing Farms With Fish Farms: The Odd Solution To Both Hunger And Climate Change

It may be the dead of winter, and the nation’s capitol city may not be coastal, but this month marks the start of a distinct version of salmon season in and around Washington, D.C. Restaurants ranging from the iconic Chart House in Alexandria and Annapolis to all seven of critically-acclaimed Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio’s eateries will be offering preparations of a different kind of locally-sourced fish on their menus.

For the next month or so, Freshwater will distribute roughly 30,000 pounds of Spring Hill throughout D.C. But these fish farms aren’t just a solution to get the capital better fish in the off-season, they could be the answer to a rising global food shortage that’s contributing to climate change. Raising livestock has become a major contributor to greenhouse gases. It’s also a resource-intensive way to make protein, a key dietary ingredient for ensuring people develop properly and avoid malnutrition. Not only is the world not supplying enough–—we’re in dire need for an alternative, especially as the world’s population is projected to jump another 30% to 9.7 billion by 2050. Imagine a world where our primary protein source wasn’t environmentally damaging factory farms, but these eco-friendly, land-based fish tanks. Instead of being served antibiotic and hormone-laden portions of pork, beef, or chicken, people would have access to fresh fillets from a process that obviates the need to dose away sickness, or artificially spur growth rates. Fish isn’t just an alternative protein; it’s a better one, with less saturated fat than beef, and high levels of omega-3 fatty acids, which help control blood pressure, cholesterol levels and inflammation. There’s also way less of it in the ocean these days. More than 90% all fisheries are fully exploited or over-fished. That’s caused the availability of many species to simply collapse. The current alternative of ocean-based aquaculture, which is basically putting fish in large pens anchored offshore, often requires antibiotics and pesticides to battle sickness and parasites, respectively, while leftover food and fish waste pollutes the area and may harm other species. That nutrient heavy muck can lead to noxious algae blooms, one of which killed at least 27 million salmon being raised in Chile last March. Not to mention the concern about escapees spreading disease and breeding vulnerabilities into wild stocks. All those problems–along with the accumulation of classic ocean-based contaminants like mercury and PCBs–disappear when you put your fish inside a sealed operation that rinses clean more efficiently than the ocean’s current. Schools would swim in what is essentially a stackable formation, which means yielding far more pounds per acre than some horizontally spread herd. Yet fish only account for about one-fifth of the world’s meat consumption. Ramp that up, and you’ve got a cleaner, safer, and perhaps eventually even cheaper way to feed the world. Solving At Scale From an economic perspective, a future of farmlands dotted with fish farming tanks filled with salmon makes sense: It’s one of America’s most consumed fish. We each eat about 2.3 pounds of it a year. That ties our consumption rate of tuna, the industry leader several years ago, making salmon second only to shrimp in terms of volume sold at the seafood counter.

Spawning A New Industry Already about a dozen land based salmon farms are operational around the globe. Another dozen are producing trout or steelhead. At least one investor is betting big on that future: In April, Atlantic Sapphire will break ground on a self-contained commercial park in Florida with the capacity to supply roughly one-fifth of the existing U.S demand within the next decade. Founder and CEO Johan Andreassen, who used to own and run an ocean-based organic fish farm in Norway, sold that business and has already built a proof-of-concept land-based facility in Denmark. From there, he began delivering limited batches of salmon to some distributors, restaurants and retailers in the U.S., including Dean & Deluca in New York. “What we realized was the logistical cost to bring fish from a remote area in northern Europe to destinations in the United States was humongous and, not only that, it cost a lot of carbon footprint in packaging and air freight,” Andreassen says. The overseas facility also imports many of the agricultural ingredients that go into its fish food from the U.S. anyway. “The logistical cost to bring fish from a remote area in northern Europe to destinations in the United States is humongous.” Atlantic Sapphire’s U.S. base requires agricultural, not industrial zoning, a sign that more farmers in the hinterlands could eventually adopt similar concepts. While it won’t reach full capacity until 2024, Andreassen considers his operation more like an animal-based Tesla. The cost and R&D lag time belies an inexorable clean-tech play. “There is no reason why you should have to import in the future,” he says, adding in classic Silicon Valley jargon that this will “disrupt” how fish get made. “It has the potential to dramatically change the world map of seafood, that’s for sure.” Tank-based systems currently represent just half a percent of total industry production, but other investors are poised to take the plunge. Industry reports about planned investment project that number to reach 7.5% within the next decade. Among those watching closely is Whole Foods, which already sources some salmon and arctic char from a land-based tank operation in Iceland. “This has tremendous potential to solve those problems that industry struggles with,” says Carrie Brownstein, who coordinates the company’s global seafood quality standards. Whole Foods already has its own strict environmental and health standards that make other types of sourcing a continuous challenge. For instance, ocean-based operations can’t use copper-based antifouling paint on their nets to automatically shed muck and grime because it’s potentially toxic to other sea life. Nets must be constantly hauled up and pressure cleaned. The company also mandates natural solutions to sea lice, a parasite that feeds on fish and has historically been controlled by pesticides. Sea lice cause infections that kill younger salmon and may ruin others for market. One option is introducing wrasse, a fish to eat the lice that are eating the salmon, which further complicates operations. “There are a lot of things in our standards that most conventional farms cannot do,” Brownstein adds, noting that it’s increasingly difficult to create a top quality product in the ocean. “I think our standards have actually lead to more farms wanting to try these things.”

Either way, business as usual isn’t really an option. The sea lice epidemic is linked to climate change, and standard operations are finding their usual chemical doses less effective. Global salmon production dropped sharply last year, as net pen producers suffered a half-billion in losses due to the parasite. As the world continues to warm up, the Freshwater Institute’s research should look more appealing: Land based tanks don’t require nets at all–or have such infestations. Long term, land-based operations may also be better situated to maintain the nutritional quality of their catch. Omega-3 levels in open-pen operations are now half of what they were just five years ago, as manufacturers use cheaper feeds with less fish and fish oil. Recipes already tested at the Freshwater Institute show original levels can be maintained through diets using ingredients like peas, wheat, nut meal, fish offal, and even meal made from the feathers or blood leftover from poultry processing, all of which are free or cheap castoffs from other industries that could be located nearby. By using fish oils from a whitefish processing plant in Oregon, for instance, the facility was able to raise salmon that meet the Seafood Watch standard for zero wild fish usage. At the Freshwater Institute, Summerfelt peers into a porthole at bottom of the tank, watching as dozens of nicely muscled salmon swim past. “Some people say it’s not natural to feed those fish these byproducts,” he adds. “But our country has so many of those byproducts. And here we make a much better product than a cow, in my mind, or a chicken.” All these factors have come together to create the market-shift that Summerfelt has been waiting for. “It’s great that we value our resources and then we have to be cost effective,” he says. “[This is] only going to work if you can make money at it.” Calculating Net Gain Your average state of the art land-tank system costs almost twice as much as any similar ocean-based net or pen operation, according to a financial analysis published by Freshwater Institute in the journal Aquacultural Engineering. (The price point is about $54 million to be commercially competitive.) For investors, the sales hook is that tank-raised fish typically command a 30% premium and can supply local markets that don’t require huge transport costs. Over about a decade, the up-front costs should even out. In the meantime, the food you’re supplying remains safe, secure, and won’t go belly up in some natural disaster. The most slippery part is how long it takes to grow your first batch of fish. While traditional net pen systems harvest every three years, RAS systems reduce that to two years from hatch by controlling variables like feed rate, the water’s speed, temperature, and oxygen-level, light, and crowding. At the same time, facilities can be hit by fluctuating fish food costs, especially as the price of fish oil–which is made from smaller fish like anchovies and sardines, a key piece of salmon’s diet–has risen to keep pace with demand. As a result, three of the last four land-based salmon farms in the U.S. have failed. To hedge bets, Superior Fresh in Northfield, Wisconsin, which launched in 2016 is actually growing more food by repurposing their fish waste as fertilizer for a leafy greens operation that will act as a separate revenue stream. Another group in Indiana, Bell Aquaculture, has shifted from raising perch and salmon to trout, which can be harvested more quickly. If others mimic those concepts there could be even more fresh produce and protein available.