Foursquare Wants To Supercharge Your Favorite Apps With Contextual Location Smarts

For such a well-informed companion, your smartphone is remarkably good at playing dumb. Sure, it can quickly clue you in on world events with anxiety-inducing headlines and notify you of new social media followers, but these types of insights don’t even begin to tap into your phone’s extensive knowledge. What if, for instance, it could offer you a coupon for a free slice of pizza before you even noticed the new pizzeria up ahead? Or what if mobile games could adapt to your surroundings in a personalized way?

This is the sort of thing that Foursquare cofounder Dennis Crowley has daydreamed about for years. Today, the company is unveiling its Pilgrim SDK, a new way to let developers supercharge their apps with contextual, location-based awareness that can unlock all sorts of new functionality and make your phone feel more like a old friend who just got a new job as a chatty tour guide.

“The crown jewel of our technology at Foursquare is this thing called Pilgrim,” says Crowley, who stepped aside as Foursquare’s CEO last year, but stayed on as executive chairman. “It’s our ability to understand when people are walking in and out of a place and whether that place is new or familiar to them.”

Pilgrim’s functionality will feel familiar to people who use Foursquare’s city guide app and its Swarm social location check-in app. Both apps use the technology to keep track of users’ locations in the background and send them relevant, timely messages. Swarm might remind you to check in to the dive bar you’re sitting in, while Foursquare may tip you off to a hot new restaurant across the street that serves your favorite type of food—or even recommend a specific dish based on your tastes.

The Pilgrim technology is built on Foursquare’s own proprietary blend of user location check-ins (11 billion to date), machine learning algorithms, and a unique, geospatial map comprised of “place shapes”—which is a spatial approximation of businesses, public spaces, and other venues that is drawn based on clues like nearby Wi-Fi networks and Bluetooth signals. Pilgrim essentially lets Foursquare and its partners understand where people go in the real world and how the map looks in the eyes of the sensor-laden computers sitting in all of our pockets.

“It’s really hard for developers to do this kind of stuff, because the tools don’t exist,” says Crowley. “No one has built this engine that runs in the background that can tell the app to wake up and do something when the person walks into a bakery or the person walks into the gym. That has been missing from the whole mobile development landscape.”

In essence, Pilgrim aims to be the next generation of GPS for mobile development. Whereas GPS knows your general location, Pilgrim is able to pinpoint your whereabouts more specifically, thanks to Foursquare’s custom map of the world, built in part with some unique technical wizardry, like tying specific locations to nearby Wi-Fi networks. Pilgrim also taps into real-world foot traffic patterns and understands your own history (assuming you’ve opted in via Foursquare, Swarm, or another Pilgrim-enabled map), so it can tie locations to human behavior and preferences.

“The Pilgrim SDK is something that can run in the background. So a developer can say: I want my app to do something interesting whenever you’re walking through a supermarket. I want my app to behave differently if the user was in a gym yesterday or if they were in a bar.”