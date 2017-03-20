They Bought WHAT? 10 Surprising Acquisitions

Companies acquire other firms every day, usually to get their hands on a complementary technology, product, or person. (See Walmart’s $3 billion grab for retail startup Jet.com last fall—which came with CEO Marc Lore, who now heads up all of Walmart’s e-commerce—and its recent purchase of fashion startup ModCloth.) Every now and then, however, well-known brands make deals that appear to be head scratchers, but somehow still pay off in the end. Here are 10 such acquisitions.

In an early example of portfolio diversification, the Snickers maker acquired Chappell Brothers, which manufactured a decidedly less-craveable comestible: Chappie canned dog food.

Why it was smart: Today, the majority of Mars’s business comes not from treats like M&M’s, but from pet brands such as Pedigree and Whiskas.

Texas-based shoe-leather supplier Tandy purchased a flailing Boston radio-parts chain. With RadioShack as a launchpad, Tandy became an early player in the personal computer boom.

Why it was smart: It turned out to be a good fit: CEO Charles Tandy grew RadioShack into an electronics powerhouse.

Seeing synergies between kid-focused foods and the toy market, General Mills snatched up Play-Doh maker Rainbow Crafts. That paved the way for its purchase of Kenner toys two years later.

Why it was smart: General Mills soon merged Rainbow and Kenner, and a bet on licensing Star Wars toys paid off big after the 1977 film blew up.