The Recommender: What Execs From Lola, Related Companies, And L’Oreal Are Loving Now

What the Fast Company community is loving this month.

“I love living in New York City, but it makes my skin sad. I carry around Cecilia Wong’s all-natural chamomile toner, which revitalizes my face with just a spritz.” —Laura Hood, VP of marketing, YouNow 5. Allbirds Runners $95, allbirds.com “These sneakers are made entirely of wool, are super breathable, and you don’t even have to wear socks.” —Jordana Kier, Cofounder, Lola 6. Daily Harvest From $6.99, daily-harvest.com “The preportioned Daily Harvest smoothie kits are a game changer. They get mailed to my door, and in no time I’m making delicious smoothies and can get back to the hustle of building a technology startup.” —Dan Reich, Cofounder and CEO, Troops Santal 33 by Le Labo 7. Le Labo Fragrance From $75, lelabofragrances.com “Le Labo’s stores are amazing—like a madman’s chemistry lab—and their scents are super unique.” —Terry Lee,COO, MeUndies

“I have been skeptical of wearables in the past, but the user experience and insight the Oura ring and app give me is invaluable. It tracks not only my sleep, but also my heart rate, activity, and general health. Because your finger has a stronger pulse than your wrist, it’s also very precise.” —Marcela Sapone, CEO, Hello Alfred 12. Brain.fm Free, brain.fm “Brain.fm is AI-composed music that’s made specifically to improve focus and overall brain function. Just pop your headphones into your phone and voilà!” —Mike Swift, Cofounder and CEO, Major League Hacking 13. James Perse Clothing $375, jamesperse.com “I travel a great deal, so it’s important to be comfortable. I love James Perse’s cashmere—they’re incredible for those long flights.” —Guive Balooch, Global vice president, L’Oréal Technology Incubator Driftaway Coffee 14. Driftaway Coffee From $12, driftaway.coffee “Freshly roasted coffee arrives at my door weekly from Brooklyn. I give this as a gift because everyone adores the tasting kit.” —Juanita Soranno, Developer