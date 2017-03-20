The Recommender: What Execs From Lola, Related Companies, And L’Oreal Are Loving Now

What the Fast Company community is loving this month.

1. A.P.C. Denim From $125, usonline.apc.fr “A.P.C.’s Butler denim program enables customers to trade in their preloved A.P.C. jeans for a new pair at half price. The old ones are curated, reshaped, refreshed, and signed by their previous owner for the new buyer to enjoy.” —Sébastien Fabre, CEO, Vestiaire Collective 2. Clare V. Purse From $345, clarev.com “I’m obsessed with Clare V.’s luxury leather bags. The gift wrapping comes with a handwritten note, which is such a special touch.” —Joanna Rose, SVP of corporate communications, Related Companies 3. Bowflex Dumbbells From $499, bowflex.com “These compact, adjustable Select-Tech 560 dumbbells integrate smart technology to track reps and weight for you.” —Garett Press, founder, Verst

Chamomile Toner Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company 4. Chamomile Toner $32, ceciliawongskincare.com “I love living in New York City, but it makes my skin sad. I carry around Cecilia Wong’s all-natural chamomile toner, which revitalizes my face with just a spritz.” —Laura Hood, VP of marketing, YouNow 5. Allbirds Runners $95, allbirds.com “These sneakers are made entirely of wool, are super breathable, and you don’t even have to wear socks.” —Jordana Kier, cofounder, Lola 6. Daily Harvest From $6.99, daily-harvest.com “The preportioned Daily Harvest smoothie kits are a game changer. They get mailed to my door, and in no time I’m making delicious smoothies and can get back to the hustle of building a technology startup.” —Dan Reich, cofounder and CEO, Troops

Santal 33 by Le Labo 7. Le Labo Fragrance From $75, lelabofragrances.com “Le Labo’s stores are amazing—like a madman’s chemistry lab—and their scents are super unique.” —Terry Lee,COO, MeUndies 8. Within VR App Free, with.in “If you have Google Cardboard, Within is a terrific way to try out a variety of virtual-reality content. Lovr, about falling in love, is my favorite, even if it did make me a little dizzy.” —Stephanie Chan, head of operations and editorial, Poncho Nudo Adopt 9. Nudo Adopt From $69, nudoadopt.com “Nudo lets me adopt an olive tree in Italy and receive bottles of its olive oil. Every time a new bottle arrives I get a whiff of Europe in my kitchen.” —Morgan Hermand-Waiche, founder and CEO, Adore Me

10. “In the Company of Women” From $35, artisanbooks.com “This book by Grace Bonney, creator of Design Sponge, is lovely to have as a resource. It’s full of inspiration for creative, entrepreneurial women. It features over 100 interviews with the likes of Tavi Gevinson and Janet Mock.” —Elizabeth Groeschen, marketing and partnerships coordinator, B&H Photo Video Oura Ring Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company 11. Oura Ring From $299, ouraring.com “I have been skeptical of wearables in the past, but the user experience and insight the Oura ring and app give me is invaluable. It tracks not only my sleep, but also my heart rate, activity, and general health. Because your finger has a stronger pulse than your wrist, it’s also very precise.” —Marcela Sapone, CEO, Hello Alfred 12. Brain.fm Free, brain.fm “Brain.fm is AI-composed music that’s made specifically to improve focus and overall brain function. Just pop your headphones into your phone and voilà!” —Mike Swift, cofounder and CEO, Major League Hacking

13. James Perse Clothing $375, jamesperse.com “I travel a great deal, so it’s important to be comfortable. I love James Perse’s cashmere—they’re incredible for those long flights.” —Guive Balooch, global vice president, L’Oréal Technology Incubator Driftaway Coffee 14. Driftaway Coffee From $12, driftaway.coffee “Freshly roasted coffee arrives at my door weekly from Brooklyn. I give this as a gift because everyone adores the tasting kit.” —Juanita Soranno, developer 15. Foragers Market $3.99, foragersmarket.com “These savory scones have ingredients like Gruyère, rosemary, and apple. Go early, and get them hot out of the oven at this New York City market.” —Tevis Trower, founder and CEO, Balance Integration